Incline Village, NV

KTVU FOX 2

Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest

DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Landing Locals expands to North Lake Tahoe

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe homeowners could soon earn up to $24,000 by offering their property as a long-term rental to local workers after Placer County approved an agreement with Landing Locals. The Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed $95,000 agreement with Truckee-based firm Landing Locals to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Incline Village, NV
Incline Village, NV
Anthony J Lynch

Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day Weekend

Prepare to celebrate both Labor Day and a wrap on the Summer with a spectacular drone light show taking place at both Kings Beach and Tahoe City. The performances that were originally scheduled for these venues on the 4th of July weekend had to be postponed due to weather, but now all systems are a go for the upcoming holiday weekend.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Lake Tahoe’s new Desolation Hotel bills itself as an ‘eco-luxury micro-resort’

Travelers looking for high-end, eco-friendly lodging in Lake Tahoe get a new option as the new Desolation Hotel celebrated its official grand opening this week. Billed as an “eco-luxury micro-resort,” the Desolation Hotel joins the growing worldwide trend of upscale “experiential” lodging with a focus on the outdoors and the environment. The hotel gets its name from the Desolation Wilderness near its South Lake Tahoe location. ...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
TRUCKEE, CA
Todd Jackson
KOLO TV Reno

Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
NBC Bay Area

Kiely Rodni's Body Found in Car Under Water: Diving Team

A search and recovery group looking for Kiely Rodni - a Truckee teenager who went missing after attending a campground party in Placer County - confirmed they've found her, the group said in a Facebook post Sunday. "We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the group said explaining she was found...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Various ramps to close overnight for construction work on I-80 in Truckee

Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 (I-80) motorists in Truckee of intermittent overnight off- and on-ramp closures due to construction work. Motorists may encounter off- and on-ramp closures between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26 and Sunday, August 28 through Friday, September 2. Two consecutive...
TRUCKEE, CA
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hiking#Triathlon#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Swimming#Lake Tahoe#East Shore Trail#Big Blue Adventure
visitcarsoncity.com

YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022

YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Overflow option for new Douglas County youth center

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. The iNinja Poker Tour is at the Atlantis. This is the area’s first big poker tournament since before the pandemic. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated: 13...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

More Bear Sightings Around Reno

Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday. John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

