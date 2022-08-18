Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
North Lake Tahoe to celebrate Labor Day weekend with Drone Light Shows
Custom drone light shows over Lake Tahoe are planned to help celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of summer in Kings Beach and Tahoe City this year. The shows, postponed from Independence Day due to unseasonable weather, will take place after the final concerts of the summer in both locations.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe Transportation District works through East Shore Shuttle hiccups
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The East Shore Trail Shuttle opened for operation this summer as a part of a long-standing effort to improve transportation and parking problems in the Tahoe Basin identified by locals and officials. Washoe County and the Tahoe Transportation District have been working on solutions to...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of four rescued from steep canyon in Tahoe National Forest
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. - A family of four stranded in the Tahoe National Forest was rescued last week. Sierra County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday about the family who was stuck near Fiddle Creek campground after going on a hiking trip. Officials said the wife suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration during the hike, and they got stuck in steep, rough terrain.
Sierra Sun
Landing Locals expands to North Lake Tahoe
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe homeowners could soon earn up to $24,000 by offering their property as a long-term rental to local workers after Placer County approved an agreement with Landing Locals. The Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed $95,000 agreement with Truckee-based firm Landing Locals to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe paddle legend looks to hand off world’s oldest race to next generation
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — For nearly two decades Ernie Brassard has helped to spark the eruption in popularity of stand-up paddle boarding on Lake Tahoe. Every year, hundreds of professional and amateur paddlers gather at Kings Beach for the Ta-Hoe Nalu Paddle Festival and to compete in the world’s oldest paddleboard race.
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day Weekend
Prepare to celebrate both Labor Day and a wrap on the Summer with a spectacular drone light show taking place at both Kings Beach and Tahoe City. The performances that were originally scheduled for these venues on the 4th of July weekend had to be postponed due to weather, but now all systems are a go for the upcoming holiday weekend.
Lake Tahoe’s new Desolation Hotel bills itself as an ‘eco-luxury micro-resort’
Travelers looking for high-end, eco-friendly lodging in Lake Tahoe get a new option as the new Desolation Hotel celebrated its official grand opening this week. Billed as an “eco-luxury micro-resort,” the Desolation Hotel joins the growing worldwide trend of upscale “experiential” lodging with a focus on the outdoors and the environment. The hotel gets its name from the Desolation Wilderness near its South Lake Tahoe location. ...
Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLO TV Reno
Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
NBC Bay Area
Kiely Rodni's Body Found in Car Under Water: Diving Team
A search and recovery group looking for Kiely Rodni - a Truckee teenager who went missing after attending a campground party in Placer County - confirmed they've found her, the group said in a Facebook post Sunday. "We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the group said explaining she was found...
goldcountrymedia.com
Day Hiker: Don't 'overlook' the waterfall, and more, on the Sierra Discovery Trail
For a day hiker in the foothills, summer means a trek at higher elevation to escape the heat. A waterfall is a bonus. The Sierra Discovery Trail is a short interpretive trail that provides a wealth of information about our history, our watershed and the flora and fauna of the area.
2news.com
Various ramps to close overnight for construction work on I-80 in Truckee
Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 (I-80) motorists in Truckee of intermittent overnight off- and on-ramp closures due to construction work. Motorists may encounter off- and on-ramp closures between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, August 22 through Friday, August 26 and Sunday, August 28 through Friday, September 2. Two consecutive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Incline Village (Incline Village, NV)
The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 28 and County Club Drive at around 2 p.m. The crew of the North Lake Fire Protection assisted three people with their injuries on the scene. Two of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment...
visitcarsoncity.com
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City 2022
YOLO! Your Can’t-Miss Trip in Nevada’s Capital City. Creating memories that will stick with you is an essential part of travel. Nevada’s capital city has a variety of chances for you to embody the “you only live once” motto!. From spotting bald eagles and wild...
mynews4.com
Overturned truck halted northbound traffic on US-395 at Panther Valley for hours
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Saturday afternoon crash snarled traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. The driver of an overturned truck which has blocked traffic for about an hour and a half is an adult woman. Nevada State Police suspect the...
KOLO TV Reno
Overflow option for new Douglas County youth center
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. The iNinja Poker Tour is at the Atlantis. This is the area’s first big poker tournament since before the pandemic. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated: 13...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
More Bear Sightings Around Reno
Bears are being spotted all over northern Nevada – in campgrounds, parks and neighborhoods. Neighborhood applications, like Nextdoor, are full of bear spotting videos.
Reno's August rainfall record washed away by summer monsoons
It’s official: This is the wettest August in Reno’s recorded history. As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the city had received 1.71 inches of rain in August at the airport, where the National Weather Service’s monitoring station is located. Most of that rain – 1.22 inches – fell in about 90 minutes on Aug....
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New manager hired for South Lake Tahoe airport
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new airport manager who started on Aug. 1, officials announced on Thursday. John Dickinson has more than 14 years of experience with airport operations and planning. Dickinson served 10 years in the US Navy as an Air Traffic Controller where he earned the Navy and Marine Corp Acheivement Medal for zero mishaps for 60,000 flight operations. As a civilian Dickinson transitioned to the role as airport operations/rescue and firefighting specialist for Bellingham International Airport.
Comments / 0