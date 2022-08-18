Read full article on original website
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
whtc.com
Grand Rapids manufacturer stepping up efforts to help combat monkeypox
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical manufacturer is jumping in to help mitigate the monkey pox outbreak. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing at 140 Front Avenue Southwest in Grand Rapids, has agreed to mass produce the monkey pox vaccine with the goal of increasing domestic vaccine supply.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Metal Flow invests in new expansion
An Ottawa County manufacturing company is expanding with help from Lakeshore Advantage. Holland metal stamping company Metal Flow is investing $7.2 million into a 60,000-square-foot expansion to its Holland facility. The new expansion will add a new facility adjacent to Metal Flow’s current Holland facility at 11694 James St. Construction...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Little appointed director of nonprofit’s English program
Marcus Little has been appointed director of the Literacy Center of West Michigan’s Customized Workplace English program where he will be responsible for developing English language education service partnerships between the Literacy Center and businesses throughout West Michigan. The Literacy Center’s Customized Workplace English program provides customized English language education. It’s taught in the context of the workplace to provide employers with a solution to the high-demand talent market and employees with opportunities for personal and professional development.
Volunteer pilots give Holland man small break from grueling medical battle
HOLLAND, Mich — Jim Visser is working on getting back to health after nearly two years of physical, emotional, and financial stress that he and his wife Ann wouldn't wish on anyone. "Back in November of 2020, I had a surgery that went the wrong way and it ended...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Study pegs Muskegon arts, culture impact at nearly $100M
A study initiated by the Muskegon Arts and Culture Coalition (MACC) and conducted by Visit Muskegon reveals a significant impact on Muskegon County’s economy over the past few years from arts and cultural events. The study, which covers the economic impact of artistic and cultural institutions during the calendar...
Large fire shuts down SB US-131 near GR for hours
Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Report: commercial real estate shows resiliency
(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Despite continued uncertainty in a turbulent market, the state of commercial real estate in West Michigan still shows some flexibility. “While there are definitely things going on that are outside of our control, whether that be inflation or interest rates...
Skate park in Muskegon moving forward after site near downtown identified
MUSKEGON, MI – Design concepts for a new skate park near downtown Muskegon and Heritage Landing are expected to be pursued by the city of Muskegon. The city has prepared a request for qualifications from firms able to provide design ideas and cost estimates for a skate park at Rotary Park.
wkzo.com
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
Residents worry ‘disgusting’ industrial odor could be harming their health
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
9 fire departments work to stop structure fire in Comstock Park
9 fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Comstock Park. The structure fire is at the 3600 block of Mill Creek
First Pride Event in Allegan draws crowd to riverfront
Allegan Speak Up, a grassroots organization, hosted the event at the Riverfront Plaza. They said their goal was to create a supportive, inclusive environment.
Fox17
Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
LOOK: West Michigan Concert Venue, Historic Building Up For Sale
Last month we told you that a unique West Michigan music venue would be permanently closing after 11 years in operation. Now the historic building has been listed for sale. Take a tour of the renovated space originally built in 1919 below. Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake is Shutting...
‘Be prepared for higher rents': Housing crisis continues in west Michigan
The 2020 Housing Next study shows that the city of Grand Rapids will need 8,888 new units by 2025, and experts say it will get worse before it gets better.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties through Sunday night
Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district
MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Tv20detroit.com
Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 7th Annual Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon at Heritage Landing, on the lakefront, after a two year hiatus due to Covid. On Friday August 26th through Sunday August 28th, the popular music festival will feature three days of the best contemporary jazz, funk and soul music in America.
