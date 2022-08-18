ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Metal Flow invests in new expansion

An Ottawa County manufacturing company is expanding with help from Lakeshore Advantage. Holland metal stamping company Metal Flow is investing $7.2 million into a 60,000-square-foot expansion to its Holland facility. The new expansion will add a new facility adjacent to Metal Flow’s current Holland facility at 11694 James St. Construction...
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Little appointed director of nonprofit's English program

Marcus Little has been appointed director of the Literacy Center of West Michigan’s Customized Workplace English program where he will be responsible for developing English language education service partnerships between the Literacy Center and businesses throughout West Michigan. The Literacy Center’s Customized Workplace English program provides customized English language education. It’s taught in the context of the workplace to provide employers with a solution to the high-demand talent market and employees with opportunities for personal and professional development.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Study pegs Muskegon arts, culture impact at nearly $100M

A study initiated by the Muskegon Arts and Culture Coalition (MACC) and conducted by Visit Muskegon reveals a significant impact on Muskegon County’s economy over the past few years from arts and cultural events. The study, which covers the economic impact of artistic and cultural institutions during the calendar...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Report: commercial real estate shows resiliency

(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Despite continued uncertainty in a turbulent market, the state of commercial real estate in West Michigan still shows some flexibility. “While there are definitely things going on that are outside of our control, whether that be inflation or interest rates...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Residents worry 'disgusting' industrial odor could be harming their health

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon's Lakeside district

MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
MUSKEGON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 7th Annual Alexander Zonjic's Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon at Heritage Landing, on the lakefront, after a two year hiatus due to Covid. On Friday August 26th through Sunday August 28th, the popular music festival will feature three days of the best contemporary jazz, funk and soul music in America.
MUSKEGON, MI

