Sierra Sun

Emerald Bay swimmer has medical emergency, dies

A woman swimming in Emerald Bay last weekend at Lake Tahoe died after having a “medical emergency.”. Quincy Holakeituai, 46, of Spring Valley, on Sunday, Aug. 14, was swimming near Fannette Island at about 5 p.m. when she had an emergency, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Landing Locals expands to North Lake Tahoe

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe homeowners could soon earn up to $24,000 by offering their property as a long-term rental to local workers after Placer County approved an agreement with Landing Locals. The Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed $95,000 agreement with Truckee-based firm Landing Locals to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Placer County confirms 1st pediatric COVID-19 death

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has suffered its first COVID-19 death of a child under 18 years of age with no underlying health conditions, officials announced on Friday. Placer County Public Health said the death occurred earlier this summer. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family for...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

