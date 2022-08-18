Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Illinois football finishes training camp with a mock game
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had its final practice of fall camp Thursday, with a mock game Friday wrapping up three weeks of preparation ahead of the season. The Illini have already done some prep ahead of their game against Wyoming on Aug. 27, but there are still some position battles being worked out according to Bielema.
St. Thomas More reloads after title
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — St. Thomas More volleyball is going to look a lot different in 2022. “We have a lot of moving pieces this season and it’s changed every single day,” junior setter Julia Johnson said. “We’re definitely a new team now,” senior libero Claire Kennedy said. “But same goals, same dynamic and overall same […]
Herald & Review
ALAH football will depend on Illinois commit Kaden Feagin's arm more this season
ARTHUR — In previous seasons, the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football team depended on Kaden Feagin's sturdy legs to carry the Knights. This season, it will be his arm that will do more of the offensive lifting. The Knights senior and Illinois commit ran for 1,249 yards and 16 touchdowns last season,...
Herald & Review
PHOTOS: Former St. Teresa running back Jacardia Wright 🏈
St. Teresa's Jacardia Wright is second in IHSA history for rushing touchdowns with 118 as of Oct. 12. Here are 10 photos of the senior running back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
Herald & Review
Illinois corn producers mark 50 years of growing and good stories
BLOOMINGTON — It turns out that Illinois corn growers are not only good at growing corn. They are good at telling the behind-the-scene stories about it. The Illinois Corn Growers Association, which has headquarters in Bloomington, celebrated its 50th birthday this month. Steve Wentworth, a corn producer from Macon...
Decatur man wins 'Fittest Man on Earth' title through perserverance, hard work
Casey Acree talks about the challenges and hurdles he has overcome in his life and what it was like to earn the title of "Fittest Man on Earth" in the adaptive division of the CrossFit Games.
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Large delivery’ closing Campustown road Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.” The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure […]
Hoopeston Fire Dept. assists with fire in Watseka
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Hoopeston were called to Watseka early Sunday morning to assist firefighters in that town with battling a fire The fire happened at 534 East Walnut Street at 1:31 a.m. Officials described the fire as being structural. WCIA is working to learn more details about this fire.
Fire slows traffic by Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
Widower in Decatur in need
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
Shelbyville man arrested for marijuana possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Friday that a man was arrested for possessing marijuana with the intent of delivering it. Scottie L. Bone, 30 of Shelbyville, is charged with two felonies: unlawful possession of marijuana (a Class 2 felony) and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver […]
Labor day parade taking place in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for August 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (2) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Decatur man in 'gun fight' with himself faces weapons charges
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing weapons charges after police said he appeared to be in a gunfight with himself while seen charging around his car in a store parking lot with a pistol in his hand. A sworn affidavit said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Aug....
Champaign siblings could face life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Three siblings in Champaign were indicted by a federal grand jury this week. They’re being charged with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. A criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois goes into detail about what the investigation found. Since March 2021, […]
Champaign Fire Department responds to fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but […]
Comments / 0