Inside Nova
Welcome back! New school year begins for Fairfax, Prince William students
Virginia’s three largest school divisions kick off the new school year this week, with Fairfax and Prince William students returning today and Loudoun County students starting Thursday. In a note to the school community Friday night, Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTayna McDade said students, parents and staff are...
MINT, Museum, and a Medical Office Building – Oh My!
Smile wide, Manassas – MINT Dentistry is opening on Liberia Avenue in the Signal Hill Professional Center. MINT Dentistry, a growing national dental practice out of Texas, will open a 3,600 square-foot office in the City this month with seven patient rooms. The clinic, MINT’s first in Virginia, will initially employ seven staff, offering the latest in personalized dental care. With a purposefully designed, spa-like office — including massaging dental chairs, Beats headphones, and Netflix — MINT combines the latest in modern dentistry with a low-stress environment for nearly any dental procedure (including free whitening with PPO insurance).
Inside Nova
Prince William Chamber hunting for its next CEO
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is seeking candidates to apply for the president and CEO position that is open following the retirement of Debbie Jones, the chamber announced in a recent news release. The Board of Directors voted and approved a Transition Committee that has worked to secure a...
theburn.com
Crosstrail Blvd opens in Leesburg connecting Sycolin to Route 7
A major road project in Leesburg officially opened today. Crosstrail Boulevard between Kincaid Boulevard and Russell Branch Parkway is now open to traffic. The new connection links Sycolin Road with Route 7, a major new thoroughfare that provides another way to get to the Village at Leesburg center with its many shops and restaurants and Segra Field, home to the Loudoun United soccer team.
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
northernvirginiamag.com
Expansive Retail Development to Bring Interactive Community to Loudoun County
The Kincora project brings world class museums, restaurants, apartments, and more to Ashburn and Sterling. Loudoun County may soon be in store for more significant development in the form of new retail and residential properties situated on an expansive plot between Ashburn and Sterling. The Kincora project, which has been...
Inside Nova
Girl Scouts win Silver Award for creating boardwalk at regional park
Four rising freshmen at Washington-Liberty High School recently completed construction of a boardwalk at the Potomac Overlook Regional Park butterfly garden to earn their Girl Scout Silver Award. Helen Maag, Kaitlin Madison, Annika Matsko and Caroline South worked for a year to raise funds to purchase supplies for the boardwalk...
ffxnow.com
Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion
(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
Dumfries man killed in crash in Woodbridge
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 22-26
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and...
Inside Nova
Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel
An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
Inside Nova
New Route 28 intersections proposed in Manassas Park
Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28. The city is asking for over $18 million in Smart Scale funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board for intersection changes from Manassas Drive to Spruce Street along Route 28. The plan is...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: One killed, second wounded in Manassas area shooting
A 25-year-old man was killed and a second wounded in a Friday night shooting near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive at Williamson Boulevard outside Manassas. The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m., when a man approached the victims and, after a brief exchange, shot towards them before fleeing. Officers arrived...
Inside Nova
COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Northern Virginia
Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months. Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
themunchonline.com
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
northernvirginiamag.com
25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer
From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
Inside Nova
Woodbridge duo launches shoe ‘boutique’
James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate. “It was important for us to be in Woodbridge because that’s where our heaviest customer base [is], and we were raised there,” said Gerrald, co-owner of the Re-Up Sneaker Boutique. “We built our friendship right there in Woodbridge, we attended schools there. We felt like it was the right thing to have our initial store where it all started.”
