ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas Park, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PWLiving

MINT, Museum, and a Medical Office Building – Oh My!

Smile wide, Manassas – MINT Dentistry is opening on Liberia Avenue in the Signal Hill Professional Center. MINT Dentistry, a growing national dental practice out of Texas, will open a 3,600 square-foot office in the City this month with seven patient rooms. The clinic, MINT’s first in Virginia, will initially employ seven staff, offering the latest in personalized dental care. With a purposefully designed, spa-like office — including massaging dental chairs, Beats headphones, and Netflix — MINT combines the latest in modern dentistry with a low-stress environment for nearly any dental procedure (including free whitening with PPO insurance).
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William Chamber hunting for its next CEO

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is seeking candidates to apply for the president and CEO position that is open following the retirement of Debbie Jones, the chamber announced in a recent news release. The Board of Directors voted and approved a Transition Committee that has worked to secure a...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Crosstrail Blvd opens in Leesburg connecting Sycolin to Route 7

A major road project in Leesburg officially opened today. Crosstrail Boulevard between Kincaid Boulevard and Russell Branch Parkway is now open to traffic. The new connection links Sycolin Road with Route 7, a major new thoroughfare that provides another way to get to the Village at Leesburg center with its many shops and restaurants and Segra Field, home to the Loudoun United soccer team.
LEESBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Manassas Park, VA
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
City
Winchester, VA
Manassas Park, VA
Lifestyle
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Girl Scouts win Silver Award for creating boardwalk at regional park

Four rising freshmen at Washington-Liberty High School recently completed construction of a boardwalk at the Potomac Overlook Regional Park butterfly garden to earn their Girl Scout Silver Award. Helen Maag, Kaitlin Madison, Annika Matsko and Caroline South worked for a year to raise funds to purchase supplies for the boardwalk...
POTOMAC, VA
ffxnow.com

Pupatella Pizza opens Springfield location as part of rapid expansion

(Updated at 10:40 a.m.) Pupatella Neopolitan Pizza is officially serving up its signature Neopolitan pizza in Springfield. The Arlington-based business opened at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center at 8434 Old Keene Mill Road yesterday (Tuesday), according to Pupatella Chief Operating Officer and partner Michael Berger. (Correction: This article previously said the business was in Springfield Plaza.)
SPRINGFIELD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Food Drink#Dmv
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 22-26

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel

An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
CULPEPER, VA
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting near 7-Eleven store in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting that happened Friday night in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:28 p.m. Friday. Video from the scene shows, after the shooting, officers blocked off an area in front of a 7-Eleven store located inside the Sudley Square shopping center.
MANASSAS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Inside Nova

New Route 28 intersections proposed in Manassas Park

Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28. The city is asking for over $18 million in Smart Scale funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board for intersection changes from Manassas Drive to Spruce Street along Route 28. The plan is...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: One killed, second wounded in Manassas area shooting

A 25-year-old man was killed and a second wounded in a Friday night shooting near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive at Williamson Boulevard outside Manassas. The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m., when a man approached the victims and, after a brief exchange, shot towards them before fleeing. Officers arrived...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months. Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
themunchonline.com

340 N. Summit Ave # 4

WELCOME TO STREAMSIDE APARTMENTS IN GAITHERSBURG, MD!. Live close to it all without having to sacrifice the comfort and calm you deserve! Streamside Apartments is settled among the tranquil tree-lined streets of Olde Towne Gaithersburg but is only minutes away from shopping and restaurants at Lakeforest Mall and Rio Washingtonian Center. These spacious apartment homes offer you all the amenities you want to come home to. From the beautiful hardwood floors in the bedrooms to the open living room and dining area, these apartments were designed with you in mind. Make Streamside your home today!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer

From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Woodbridge duo launches shoe ‘boutique’

James Gerrald Jr. and Christian Henderson are both from Woodbridge, so when they decided to open a sneaker store, there was no doubt where they would locate. “It was important for us to be in Woodbridge because that’s where our heaviest customer base [is], and we were raised there,” said Gerrald, co-owner of the Re-Up Sneaker Boutique. “We built our friendship right there in Woodbridge, we attended schools there. We felt like it was the right thing to have our initial store where it all started.”
WOODBRIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy