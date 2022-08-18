Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hypebeast.com
Nike Brings Back the Air Flight '89 for 2022
1989’s Air Flight ‘89 makes a return for 2022 after last being spotted in June of 2020 with a SuperSonics-esque colorway. Originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, the Air Flight ‘89 carries a recognizable retro look, especially with its sole unit that was pulled from the iconic Air Jordan 4. Nike now refreshes the Air Flight ‘89 with a “White/Black” that is accented by red, pink and gray hits.
hypebeast.com
adidas' adiFOM Q Emerges in "Black/Orange"
Following a first look at the adiFOM Q earlier this year in off-white tones, the silhouette now appears once again in an alternate black/orange colorway. Originally thought to be a part of the YEEZY line due to its similarity to the Foam Runners, it was later clarified that the new introductions will be offered by adidas.
hypebeast.com
Malbon and Nike Release a Convertible Jacket in Four Colors
Malbon Golf has collaborated with Nike on numerous occasions, often times bringing to life designs and logos from Nike Golf’s past. The two brands have joined forces once again to release a convertible jacket with Nike’s Storm-FIT technology. Constructed from 100% nylon, the jacket is a classic coach’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike Reconnect for Retro Print Basics
After joining forces earlier this year to resurrect the , Black COMME des GARÇONS and Nike come together once again for a series of tees and tote bags — offering an updated line of everyday basics. BLACK CdG was founded by Rei Kawakubo back in 2009 as a response to The Great Recession. As the name suggests, the sublabel focused on cycling popular CDG styles in black within small spaces under 40 sqm in a process dubbed “speed merchandising.” The result was the introduction of accessible and energetic pieces that fans could quickly scoop up.
hypebeast.com
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
hypebeast.com
Baby Star, atmos, and Reebok Come Together for Ramen Snack-Inspired Classic Leathers
After offering a first look at the upcoming Japanese Izakaya-inspired Nike Air Force 1 Mids, atmos Tokyo now joins forces with Reebok and Japanese snack company Oyatsu for special-edition Baby Star Ramen Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers. Baby Star Ramen is a popular savory crunchy noodle snack that’s been sold in Japan’s supermarkets and convenience stores since 1959. As part of a series of unconventional collaborations including a recently-introduced Babeer brew, Baby Star Ramen now dresses a pair of Reebok Classic Leathers in playful over-the-top iconography.
hypebeast.com
HOMECOMING and Jameson Whiskey Tap Patta for Limited-Edition T-Shirt Collaboration
Jameson Whiskey and African empowerment imprint HOMECOMING have joined forces to host a global, culture-connecting tour, titled #ALLCONNECT, with three landmark events in Atlanta, London and Lagos later this month. Ahead of the tour’s commencement, Jameson and HOMECOMING have recruited Black-owned, Amsterdam-based streetwear label Patta to create a limited-edition T-shirt collection in support of the cross-continental event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi Shows off Custom Givenchy Outfits for His 'To the Moon' Tour
Kid Cudi has never been one to shy away from making strong fashion statement. His most recent fits for his To the Moon tour have proven that he continues to stay on-top of the style game as he kicked off the tour in custom head-to-toe Givenchy. The tour blasted off...
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP "Black Phantom"
Continuing to build on the anticipation for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP “Black Phantom,” we now have an on-foot look at the upcoming sneaker. The upcoming take will build on La Flame’s upcoming Cactus Jack x Nike/Jordan Brand collaborative relationship and introduce a sleek color outlook.
hypebeast.com
G-Dragon Drops a New Range of PEACEMINUSONE Products for His Birthday
G-Dragon has been stirring up excitement over his upcoming Nike initiatives that involve a “Panda” colorway of his signature Kwondo 1 as well as a potential foral-covered Air Force 1. Before those items release to the market, the Korean artist’s PEACEMINUSONE label is making room for a new collection that celebrates his birthday.
hypebeast.com
A Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date is Rumored for FW22
After Supreme teased its Fall/Winter 2022 collection and shared a campaign image with André 3000, hinting at an upcoming photo tee, rumors are now circulating that the New York imprint is gearing up for a Rolex collaboration. As reported by Supreme insider, Supreme DROPS, a mockup is pointing toward a Supreme x Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date release for FW22.
hypebeast.com
Vetements' FW22 Velvet Styling Mask is Available Now
Unveiled as part of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection inspired by the new age of wealth and aristocracy, Vetements has now released its evocative obscuring Velvet Styling Mask. A truly standout accessory, the mask builds on the recent prevalence of face coverings that serve to conceal and complement outfitting. Available in...
hypebeast.com
An Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High "Varsity Red"
The Jordan Brand is taking flight and bringing one of its classic low-top silhouettes to new heights. With its newest release of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High, the footwear brand is introducing a platform version of its coveted high-top. The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High arrives in a “Varsity...
hypebeast.com
Baby-G Joins 'Sailor Moon' for an Evening-Themed Watch
Casio’s Baby-G line of durable watches has just launched a collaboration with Sailor Moon. The smaller counterpart to the G-SHOCK, the Baby-G BA110XSM-2A sits at 43 x 46 mm and tells time via both a digital and analog display. The inner semi-transparent blue bezel references an evening sky while...
hypebeast.com
Feng Chen Wang's "Re-Work.2" Capsule Collection Keeps Upcycling at its Core
Chinese designer Feng Chen Wang is known for defying the traditional through deconstructed double-take-worthy styles that speak for themselves. The rising designer often takes inspiration from her heritage together with past life experiences and now presents her “Re-Work.2” capsule collection. Acting as a follow-up to the “Re-Work” range...
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Slate" Has as Official Release Date
It is no surprise that the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has become a staple in the modern lifestyle and fashion trends for fans around the globe. The coveted silhouette continues to expand with a stacked lineup of releases and restocks. Earlier this month, the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 has also popped up in “Flax” and “Jade Ash”. Despite Ye‘s recent controversial comments accusing the German sportswear brand of utilizing his designs without his permission, it has not slowed the steady stream of releases with the popular silhouette.
hypebeast.com
JJJJound Teases New Collaboration With Tekla
As a design agency, JJJJound essentially has free reign to work on whatever product projects they’d like, but fashion and footwear have certainly been its niches. In recent memory, the brand has linked up with the likes of ASICS to produce a duo of ultra-clean GEL-KAYANO 14 collaborations, Reebok for an NPC II team-up and MAD et LEN for graphite-scented candles. And now it’s slated to expand its portfolio with a new project with Tekla Fabrics.
hypebeast.com
size? Previews Another New Balance 1906R Collaboration In Teal
New Balance has a penchant to re-introduce older silhouettes through collaborative projects. It was successful with models like the 2002R as well as the 550, and it’s already starting to see positive signs with its 1906. The Boston-based imprint aligned with thisisneverthat recently to show off a collaborative take, and now it’s filtering it through footwear retailer size? for a duo of installments. The first iteration was previewed earlier in the month, and now the European retailer is ushering in a brand new teal colorway.
hypebeast.com
PLEASURES Has an ASICS GEL-LYTE III Collaboration In the Works
Spring/Summer 2022 has been quite eventful for has the brand has pushed out a sizable amount of footwear collaborations. One silhouette that has been consistently shining in the spotlight as been the GEL-LYTE III as it has been shown off in partnership with atmos, Sneaker Freaker and Awake NY, and now the classic lifestyle runner has revealed its latest team-up with PLEASURES.
