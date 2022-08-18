Charles Hoskinson, Cardano's founder and leader, has responded to the drama surrounding testnet version 1.35.2. According to the crypto entrepreneur, the noise around the fact that someone is supposedly rushing stake pool operators (SPO) to upgrade to the next version of testnet is bizarre. The code has been tested numerous times, including by the SPOs themselves, says Hoskinson. Moreover, the part of the code that provoked the "catastrophic error" has been removed.

