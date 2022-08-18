Read full article on original website
Dinner in the Fields served up by Leadership Clinton
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields was served up at the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington. The event is the main fundraiser in support of the yearly Leadership Clinton programming. The new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility...
Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium Tuesday
DAYTON — The Foodbank will host a mass food distribution for Montgomery County residents in need of food assistance Tuesday. The food distribution starts at 10:00 a.m. and will run through 12:00 p.m. at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. People should arrive through a designated entry point...
Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth
PromoSpark moving to building more than double current size. Two decades ago, newly minted Bowling Green college graduate Sarah Johnston thought if her company didn’t take, she and her husband would have to find “real jobs.”. Johnston still hasn’t gotten that “real job,” though her husband did about...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Tributes, new entertainment part of 40th Sweet Corn Festival in Fairborn
FAIRBORN — Tributes, new performers, and plenty of food and entertainment are all part of the 40th Sweet Corn Festival this weekend. The Community Park event Saturday and Sunday will include more than 160 vendors offering a variety of arts and crafts, as well as the signature steamed cooked sweet corn and barbeque chicken, said Warren Brown, festival chair.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Responder ‘Saved by the Helmet’
WILMINGTON — A Fayetteville man who survived a potentially fatal motorcycle accident was recognized for practicing safety measures that saved his life. At the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post on Wednesday, Austin Caldwell of Fayetteville was presented with the “Saved by the Helmet” award by Motorcycle Ohio. The award is given to survivors of serious crashes who were wearing a helmet.
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
Police searching for missing 79-year-old Galion man
GALION, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a 79-year-old Crawford County man who was reported missing on Sunday. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. Bucher has dementia and police are concerned for his safety. Bucher is described...
Highland County Food Pantry and Clothing Closet Needs Help with Lease
A Highland County-based nonprofit food pantry and clothing closet is undertaking a fundraising campaign to help it remain at its current location. Area 937 Community Outreach Inc. says the lease for its ministry expires on November 30th and it's looking to commit to a 2-year-lease by September 1st. The nonprofit...
Hyper-Reach Mass Emergency Notification System to Start in Highland County
Highland County residents can now sign-up to receive telephone notifications warning of local emergencies, hazards and other threats through a new service expected to be fully operational by the end of September. The Hyper-Reach mass emergency notification system is designed specifically for public safety. It will provide notification of hazardous...
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
Greene County Animal Control Searching for Loving Homes
Greene County Animal Control works to keep their community safe, along with finding animals loving homes. Jarrod Mitchell, Greene County Animal Control Outreach Coordinator, said law enforcement is their focus and how they do their business. But their team does more than just protect the public. “Any animals that go stray, we get them in, […]
Storms leave hundreds of Miami Valley residents without power
Sunday’s storms have left some Ohio Edison and AES Ohio customers without power. At least 315 AES Ohio customers are also without power as of 10:35 p.m. due to Sunday’s storms, according to AES Ohio’s website. Less than 200 Ohio Edison customers are without power mainly in...
Baby Fritz makes his grand debut at the Cincinnati zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Zoo’s newest member of the hippo family is beginning his adventure to the outside on Friday and is ready to see visitors through the glass. Zookeepers have kept baby hippo Fritz and his mom behind the scenes as they bonded during the first weeks of his life, but now will be letting the two roam free in the Hippo Cove exhibit.
Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
