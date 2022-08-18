Read full article on original website
Minocqua police fundraises by welcomes athletes to 'Run with the Cops'
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Minocqua police department welcomed community members to their second annual Run with the Cops 5k to benefit the department. The main goal is to not only host an event to support the community but to host a fun and relaxed event to create relationships in Minocqua.
Central Wisconsin Military Show helps raise awareness on U.S. military and veterans
ANIWA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Central Wisconsin Military Show came to an end this weekend. It's the largest event of its kind in the state of Wisconsin. Attendees are able to get up close to military vehicles, as well as speak to veterans. Tom Zatloukal, the curator of Motorama Auto Museum says this event is important because it allows people to learn more about the history. "We want to expose people to the veterans to what they done and so by doing that, they get to see the military vehicles said Tom Zatloukal. "You have the big swat beat reenactments and to learn more history," he said.
Cops on the Rooftop returns to Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Police and fire fighters were at Dunkin' Donuts yesterday, but there was no fire. It has been a couple of years since Cops on the Rooftop took place in Rhinelander. Covid-19 put a hault to many community events like this one, however Chief Lloyd Gauthier was happy to be back at Dunkin Donuts this year. "You know everybody knows the rumor about cops liking donuts, I personally am a connoisseur of donuts I had two already today, I’m trying to pace myself," said Lloyd Gauthier. "Going up and down the ladder could be kind of chaotic if I’m in the sugar high," he added.
Paws Steak Cookoff helps raise money for Lincoln County Humane Society
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Power House Lawn & Leisure in Merrill held its annual Paws Steak Cookoff today. This event featured over 50 competitors. Steak, dessert and sweet corn were some of the food people entered for the judges to decide which dish tasted the best. Dave Nelson the owner says the person who makes the best steak will go home with cash. "What they do is rib eye steaks and they’re cooked to a certain way that’s competition type style and they turn those steaks in the judges judge them and they’re all in it to win money and points," said Dave Nelson.
Lincoln County Fair welcomes thousands to Merrill
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, the Merrill community welcomes people from across the region to the Lincoln County fairgrounds for a long weekend of fun. This year, thousands turned out over the course of the last five days. Running Wednesday to Sunday, several vendors and rides showed up to make it an exciting weekend.
Cats strut their stuff at 32nd annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club Show
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- The 32nd annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club show is underway this weekend at the Faith Christian Academy in Wausau. The CWCC is a part of the American Cat Fanciers Association, a mid-western organization with member clubs in states like Minnesota, Kentucky, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The show includes...
Dragon Boat Festival raises money for Howard Young Medical Center
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - One of the many events going on in Minocqua this weekend was the famed Dragon Boat Festival. By combining a piece of history with a good cause, racers turned out by the hundreds, from all over the Midwest. Seventeen teams competed, where paddler’s raced on the shores of Lake Minocqua for an ancient tradition.
REGI nursing herring gull back to full health
ANTIGO - The Raptor Education Group admitted this juvenile Herring Gull from Plover. They had many calls regarding this gull over the past couple days, but no one was able to capture him…until Thursday. The Antigo bird rehabilitator says the herring gull has a broken wing as well as...
Stained glass shop offers a new outlet for art enthusiasts
"We didn’t really know what to expect when we opened the store, but it’s been really a pleasant surprise how many people want to learn something new and try something new," said Michelle Arnott. In downtown Tomahawk on Wisconsin Ave artists have a place they can visit for...
Northwoods Wellness Fair
Today in Pioneer Park there was the Weekly Rhinelander Farmers market. But just a few hundred feet away was the Northwoods Mind Body Spirit Fair. Holistic Healers, Intuitive Readers, and Hands on Practitioners from all around the Northwoods came to share their practices to the Rhinelander Community. “So this is...
Phillips - Medisize closing their doors in 2023
MEDFORD (WJFW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford will be closing their doors by the end of 2023. Phillips-Medisize announced on Thursday that they will be closing their doors in a series of phases by the end of 2023.
Tomahawk upsets Rhinelander in week 1 matchup
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- In an absolute shocker, the Tomahawk Hatchets beat the Rhinelander Hodags 27 to 13 in their Week 1 matchup. Tyler Jablonski had a great game for the Hatchets, including an impressive 25-yard touchdown run. The Hodag defense struggled with only 3 defensive starters returning, giving up 27...
Mosinee vs Stratford Football Highlights 8-19-22
MARSHFIELD, Wisc. (WJFW)- Week 1 for high school football was full of some great games. The …
Mosinee and Stratford game ends in a tie
MARSHFIELD, Wisc. (WJFW)- Week 1 for high school football was full of some great games. The best game on paper was Mosinee vs. Stratford in Marshfield. These two teams have been absolute powerhouses the past couple of years. Mosinee is the defending Great Northern Conference champions and Stratford had a solid season as well, finishing 8-3.
Merrill spoils Northland Pines return to field
Northland Pines did not play football in 2021, so many Eagles fans were excited for the team to hit the field for the first time in 2022. The Merrill Blue Jays played spoiler though, winning 43 to 0. Nathan Brzoznowski scored multiple touchdowns for Merrill. Blue Jays will host their...
Marathon takes down Rib Lake/Prentice
Marathon's season starts with an impressive win against Rib Lake/Prentice. The Red Raiders got a lot of offensive production from their running back Matt Annis. The Red Raiders will hope to improve their record to 2-0 next week against Stanley-Boyd. The Hawks plan on getting their first win of the...
Edgar defends home field in week one
The Edgar Wildcats hosted Lakeland Union in the first week of high school football action!. Edgar jumped out to a quick start. Karter Butt was able to score the Wildcats first touchdown of the year from one yard out. Edgar would dominated Lakeland Union winning 35 to 7. The Wildcats...
