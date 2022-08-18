Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon star teases which important episode to watch out for
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel has revealed which episode fans should watch out for. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the actor, who plays Ser Criston Cole on the series, teased that episode five of the Game of Thrones prequel series is the episode he is most looking forward to, before stating that he's proud of "all of them".
Rank the C4 series
BB3 - Consistent, entertaining, classic. BB10 - Underrated, wonderful cast for the most part, the only series to get better as it goes on. BB9 - Interesting divide between two groups, generally good from start to end. BB8 - Has some good moments and is quite a funny series, but...
Orphan: First Kill's brilliant twist shows what the movie should have been
Orphan: First Kill spoilers follow. Prequel movies always face a battle to prove they should have been made, beyond being a cash-in on a recognisable name. It's arguably even more challenging when the main character is dead in the series, such is the case with Orphan: First Kill. Orphan ended...
American Horror Story's Chloë Sevigny joins new season of beloved Ryan Murphy show
American Horror Story alum Chloë Sevigny is reuniting with Ryan Murphy to help tell another story – this time with less emphasis on the horror. Sevigny previously appeared on the second and fifth season of Murphy's horror anthology, Asylum and Hotel. This time the actress has joined another one of his shows, FX's FEUD, according to Deadline.
The Punisher star joins American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson in new horror movie
The Punisher actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach has boarded a new horror thriller opposite American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson. Dust follows a woman trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms, who is haunted by her past encounters. She soon becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
First look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Netflix release date confirmed
Knives Out 2, aka Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has finally confirmed its Netflix release date – and it's an early Christmas treat for us all. The eagerly-awaited sequel will arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 23, with the exciting news marked with the release of the first image from the sequel which sees Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) interrogating the latest batch of suspects.
House of the Dragon's premiere reveals game-changing secret about the Targaryen prophecy
House of the Dragon episode 1 spoilers follow. We've all heard the phrase "winter is coming". It's practically cemented in Game of Thrones lore but its glacial breeze has been breathing down the neck of Westeros much longer than fans knew. Ned Stark was the first to utter the dreaded...
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot gets new update
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently being placed "on pause" indefinitely. Executive producer, Gail Berman, announced the update on the Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. Unfortunately, the show also does not have an official network it can call home yet, which might be one of the reasons why it isn't seeing the light of day anytime soon (via Deadline).
EastEnders Cast Crisis (poss spoilers)
Thats 16 main characters in the space of a year. Theres probably a good chance we might even lose more characters. I would say Vis a cert to go. Linda and Shirleys future seem up in the air too. Rainie and Nancys departures were kept a secret. It seems like Frankies was intended to be a secret too, its already been filmed but was only announced when it came to light shes now promoting Barbie.
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
Top Of The Pops: Secrets & Scandals
This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
Former EastEnders star Jo Joyner finishes filming new drama with Neighbours stars
EastEnders' Jo Joyner has wrapped filming on her new drama Riptide, and she has shared some snaps from her time on the show while telling us what a lovely time she had filming it. Taking to Instagram to share her experience about what it was like filming in Melbourne, Jo...
Echoes season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
Everyone loves a twisty thriller, and Netflix is no exception. This time around, the streamer has given us a new miniseries called Echoes where two identical twin sisters who secretly swap identities are thrown into turmoil when one of them goes missing. As mentioned, the show has been touted as...
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
House of the Dragon star breaks down epic fight scene and “beating” Matt Smith up on set
Spoilers for House of the Dragon follow. House of the Dragon explodes onto our TV screens this coming week, with HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series promising plenty of political intrigue, Machiavellian machinations, and Westorosi brutality. The show's first episode doesn't fail to deliver on those aspects, either, with one...
NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return
NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
Couples who split up because an actor left
The couples who clearly primed to be long term but we’re forced to split as an actor left (so Janine/Mick won’t count as Mick was always leaving and they weren’t being built long term) I’m thinking more like Peter and Lauren- they were clearly built long term...
EE - Billy Mitchell
Part of me thinks Billy should have been Axed years ago but the Actor is underused in my opinion and often he treated as 'the runt of the Mitchell litter. He was once a pretty unsavoury character but managed to turn all around marrying Honey and having two children and now there is tragedy on the horizon as we know he is going to lose his only Grand Child.
Emmerdaily 22/08/22: Emotional Entanglement
Welcome to the first Emmerdaily episode thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Spoilers can, as always, be found by clicking below:- At a hotel, Chas and Al share a tender moment after sleeping together. It's clear that their entanglement is becoming emotional as well as physical. Once they leave, Belle is stunned to witness Al and Chas passionately kiss.
