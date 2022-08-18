ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Demi Lovato Had Anxiety About Releasing New Single '29'

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Even Demi Lovato gets anxious about releasing a new project, especially when it harkens back to a complicated past romance.

The former Disney star, who recently updated her pronouns to she/her , dropped her newest single "29" on Wednesday, which many fans have speculated is about her relationship with former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama . The pair met when she was 17 years old and he was 29, a sentiment seemingly reference in the song's lyrics: "Finally 29/ Funny, just like you were at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?" she sings before moving into rounds of "17, 29 oh... 17, 29."

In a new radio interview, Lovato opened up about the new song and how turning 29 years old "put everything into perspective," per Billboard .

"And I'm very careful with the way that I answer these questions because I feel like the song says it all," she said. "I don't have to say too much, to be honest, but turning 29 was a huge eye opener for me. And then, going into treatment and having realizations led to my transformation, my release of the emotion that was put into this song."

During the interview, the "Confident" singer also revealed why she felt anxious before releasing the song for everyone to hear.

"I would be lying if I said I didn't have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song," she confessed. "I just said, 'I have to go for this. I have to own my truth.' And I still walk that line very finely. I've learned that sometimes saying less is more. And it's taken me to 30 years old to maybe learn that, but here I am approaching the way that I express myself differently in front of the media because it's okay to have boundaries."

"29" is the latest single to be released from Lovato's upcoming album HOLY FVCK , out Friday (August 19). Watch the lyric video below.

