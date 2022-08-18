ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domenico Criscito would like to remind you there are more Italians at Toronto FC

By Seth Vertelney
 3 days ago

It may have been easy to overlook Toronto FC’s signing of Domenico Criscito this June.

After all, the 36-year-old arrived around the same time as two more high-profile Italians in Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

But just like the attacking duo, Criscito has slotted in seamlessly to Toronto’s lineup. On Wednesday, the veteran defender produced a moment that was impossible to overlook.

TFC was down a goal at home against New England with 15 minutes to play when Michael Bradley found Criscito with a lofted pass. The ex-Genoa captain let the ball float across his body before unleashing a sensational left-footed volley that flew into the back of the net.

Quite a way to score your first MLS goal.

The strike salvaged a 2-2 draw and kept TFC unbeaten in five matches. The club’s late push for a playoff berth has been largely down to its summer signings, and Criscito is ensuring he’ll continue to be mentioned right alongside Insigne and Bernardeschi.

Watch Criscito’s goal vs. New England

Klopp narrowly avoids becoming a sports talk radio caller in defense of Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp flirted with disaster this week, but thankfully for the Liverpool boss, he decided not to take the fateful first steps towards ignominy. Klopp told reporters on Friday that he nearly called into a UK sports talk radio show to defend Manchester United after hearing the scorching hot takes fly on talkSPORT, particularly from former Aston Villa attacker Gabby Agbonlahor. “It was obviously not a nice week for United after the Brentford game. We forget in these moments how good Brentford is, to be honest,” said Klopp ahead of Monday’s match against Man Utd, before detailing a near-miss in terms of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
