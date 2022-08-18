ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
ambcrypto.com

Will history repeat itself for Shiba Inu [SHIB] long-term holders

Shiba Inu [SHIB] fell to number thirteen in market value according to CoinMarketCap as the meme coin price plunged. The altcoin, which has recently enjoyed moments of sustained rallies, was trading at $0.0000128 at press time. This price represented a 12.91% decrease from its 24-hour status. Before the capitulation, SHIB...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…

ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
ambcrypto.com

Expect this ‘unexpected’ from Ethereum [ETH] in the weeks ahead

After being in a consistent uptrend, Ethereum recently registered a downtrend along with several other cryptocurrencies. After hitting the lowest mark of $911 in mid-June, ETH gained strong upward momentum and even crossed $2,000. This gave hope to investors of brighter days ahead. However, things took a U-turn on 14...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves $107,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

One of the world’s largest Bitcoin holders just relocated thousands of BTC as the crypto markets witness another sell-off event. The transaction-tracking Whale Alert tells its 2.2 million Twitter followers that one whale sent 5,000 BTC worth $107.98 million from crypto exchange Binance to US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase.
ambcrypto.com

Review of Litecoin’s price show you wouldn’t want to miss

Litecoin’s price has been on a bullish run since the past month, with the coin seeing a 25.18% growth in its price action. Following the broader market cues, the growth of the coin has been consistent over the past month. One of the reasons for Litecoin’s substantial growth could...
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 21

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Reasons why ETH’s drop below $1,600 could be crucial for traders

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past month, Ethereum [ETH] grew to set foot in the apex region of its long-term rising wedge on the daily chart. Post reversing from the upper band of the Bollinger Bands (BB), the king alt dipped below its 20 EMA (red) and 50 EMA (cyan).
Motley Fool

Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?

After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin investors must consider these signs before making an exit

Dogecoin [DOGE], the world’s leading meme coin in terms of market capitalization, gained steady upward momentum in late June after marking its 2022 low of $0.050. Now, after witnessing low volatility phase for a few weeks, DOGE’s price surged on 14 and 16 August. Thus, allowing it to outperform several other cryptocurrencies and reach $0.086.
