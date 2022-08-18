ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

2023 5-Star Texas A&M commit Anthony Hill named to Butkus Preseason High School Watch List

By Cameron Ohnysty
 3 days ago

The Texas A&M 2023 recruiting class is still a work in progress, although that doesn’t mean that haven’t already secured some of the top-ranked players in the class, with the No.1 ranked linebacker prospect Anthony Hill leading the way on that front. Last month, the Butkus Preseason College Watch List nominations came out, featuring a long list of the most talented and accomplished linebackers in the college ranks, leading to this month’s release of the Butkus Preseason High School Watch List, which included the stellar linebacker and Denton, Texas native, Anthony Hill.

The Butkus Award , founded in 1985, recognizes linebackers at the High School, College, and NFL levels, while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. The Butkus Foundation has presented high school and professional awards since 2008. The selection committee is composed of a 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts, and journalists who are in charge of the award selection process.

Hill is one of the 51 nominees for the prestigious award, competing against a wealth of talent and production, with a bulk of the listed players nominated receiving multiple scholarships to division 1 programs. Hill committed to the Aggies on July 30th, which ultimately led to top 2023 safety prospect Dalton Brooks committing that same night.

Anthony Hill is coming off of an extraordinary junior season at Denton Ryan, recording 131 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, and 1 interception returned for a touchdown.

