ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty in fraud case, agrees to testify against company

By Graham Kates, Stefan Becket
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Allen Weisselberg, the former longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Thursday to 15 counts of fraud and tax evasion, acknowledging that he was part of a scheme to receive more than $1.7 million in off-the-books perks and compensation from former President Donald Trump's namesake firm.

Weisselberg, 75, entered the plea in a Manhattan courtroom, where he admitted to his crimes and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the criminal case against two Trump Organization entities.

Weisselberg was charged in July 2021 alongside the Trump Organization subsidiaries that prosecutors claim took part in the scheme, which also allegedly benefited other company executives. The company has pleaded not guilty, and jury selection for its trial is scheduled for Oct. 24.

"This plea agreement directly implicates the Trump Organization in a wide range of criminal activity and requires Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial against the corporation," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "Furthermore, thanks to the incredibly hard work and dedication of the team prosecuting this case, Weisselberg will spend time behind bars. We look forward to proving our case in court against the Trump Organization."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyKA8_0hM8U8GU00
The Trump Organization's former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at court on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in New York. Yuki Iwamura / AP

Weisselberg's deal with prosecutors calls for a sentence of five months in New York's Rikers Island jail, followed by five years' probation. He must also pay $1.9 million in back taxes and fines, and testify under oath as a witness in the company's trial. He has not agreed to provide any new or supplemental information about Trump or the company that bears his name, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Weisselberg will be sentenced at the conclusion of the Trump Organization trial, and prosecutors will seek state prison time if he does not honor the terms of the deal, Bragg said. A judge will make the final sentencing decision.

Trump has not been charged in the case, and previously denounced the investigation as a "witch hunt."

Nicholas Gravante Jr., an attorney for Weisselberg, said the former executive's move to accept a plea deal was "one of the most difficult decisions of his life."

"Mr. Weisselberg decided to enter a plea of guilty today to put an end to this case and the years-long legal and personal nightmares it has caused for him and his family," Gravante said. "Rather than risk the possibility of 15 years in prison, he has agreed to serve 100 days. We are glad to have this behind him."

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is overseeing its own civil probe into the former president's business dealings, said the plea demonstrates that authorities "will crack down on anyone who steals from the public for personal gain because no one is above the law."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yhg05_0hM8U8GU00
A courtroom sketch shows Allen Weisselberg in a Manhattan courtroom to enter a guilty plea on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Jane Rosenberg

Weisselberg and the company were indicted by a grand jury in July 2021. The indictment alleged the company and Weisselberg funneled "indirect employee compensation" to the longtime executive beginning in 2005 through payments for his Manhattan apartment, luxury car leases, school tuition for family members and other personal expenses. The company failed to report the payments to tax authorities, prosecutors said.

"It was orchestrated by the most senior executives, who were financially benefiting themselves and the company, by getting secret pay raises at the expense of state and federal taxpayers," Carey Dunne, at the time an assistant district attorney, told the judge at a court hearing last year.

Weisselberg began working for Trump in 1973, and was removed as an officer of several subsidiaries after he was indicted last year.

Weisselberg and the company asked New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan in February to dismiss all 15 counts charged against them. On Aug. 12, Merchan dismissed one of tax fraud counts against the Trump Organization, but allowed 14 others to remain. No charges against Weisselberg were dismissed.

Nathalie Nieves contributed reporting.

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at KatesG@cbsnews.com or grahamkates@protonmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Government
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Tax Fraud#The Trump Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. About an hour after arriving at Attorney General Letitia James’ Manhattan offices, Trump announced...
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire Robert Brockman Dies While Awaiting Tax Evasion Trial

Robert Brockman, the multi-billionaire recently indicted in the largest-ever tax evasion case against an individual in the U.S., died Friday at age 81. The businessman, who founded the prominent software company Reynolds & Reynolds, suffered from Parkinson’s disease and dementia. His lawyers had argued his condition made him unfit to stand trail, but a court ruled otherwise, setting his trail date for February of next year. His attorney, Kathy Keneally, railed against that decision Saturday, saying the government had “wasted time and resources indicting a man who had progressive dementia and was terminally ill.” Brockman leaves behind a wife, son, brother, two grandchildren, and an estimated $4.7 billion fortune.Read it at Bloomberg
ECONOMY
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
135K+
Followers
24K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy