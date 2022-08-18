Read full article on original website
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Band Back With A New Name But They’re Still Rockin’
We've had many bands rock El Paso throughout history. Most bands stick with their same name but on occasion you do see bands change their name during their career. Take the El Paso band Brother Strange. They've been around for quite some time bringing us some heavy sludge metal for their fans.
El Paso Legends Radio La Chusma Celebrating 20 Years of Music
El Paso is not just a home of great rock, but great music in general. We've seen bands last only a few years, others last a long time & become well-known in town. Like Radio La Chusma. For 20 years, the reggaeton/latin/rock band has represented El Paso, garnering a huge following & have had their share of huge shows in their career. They've also won the award of being one of the Best Original bands 10 times.
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
This TikTok Shows Rain Won’t Stop El Pasoans From Enjoying Chico’s Tacos
Even though this video was posted in July, the idea behind it lives on forever. TikTok user @brendadlife filmed a video of a long line at one Chico's Tacos location in El Paso, Texas. The only thing special about this video line is that even though it was raining, people did not move. No running to their cars, just standing strong in a line for tacos.
64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete
EL PASO, Texas -- A 64-foot mountain lion mural made of trash collected from around El Paso and located on the side of the One San Jacinto Plaza building downtown has been completed. Green Hope Project and other partners brought Portuguese artist Bordalo II to El Paso after five years of planning. The downtown mural The post 64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Not The Best Halloween City In Texas? I Think Not
Christmas & Halloween are two of the biggest holidays celebrated in El Paso. No doubt about it. We see some amazing decorations, some truly fantastic costumes & we gawk over our favorite horror movies to watch during Halloween. Also we're not afraid to combine the two holidays to show off some... "Spookmas" decorations.
Elvis & Elton John Tribute Shows Making Tour Stops In El Paso
El Paso fans get ready for a couple of shows featuring longtime favorite artists when both Elvis and Elton John tribute shows head to the Sun City this fall. El Paso's concert lineup is shaping nicely, with two new shows adding to the year's event roster. Fan favorites Elvis Presley,...
Free Meet & Greet Cirque Du Soleil Pop Up In Downtown El Paso
Meet and greet one of the stellar characters from Cirque Du Soleil's upcoming OVO presentation on Tuesday, August 23, in downtown El Paso. Cirque Du Soleil's OVO returns to the Sun City with new acts this fall, with six performances in September at the Don Haskins Center. Before then, one...
The Great El Paso Was Titled the Most Bilingual City In America
Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
Austin Mariachi Metal Band will Headline 2022 UTEP Minerpalooza
The new University of Texas at El Paso school year is getting a metal-fueled, Mariachi-infused jumpstart. Mariachi metal band Tequila Rock Revolution is headlining this year’s Minerpalooza, UTEP’s annual back-to-school block party. Tequila Rock Revolution. The Austin-based group is known for re-imagining Mariachi standards and well-known rock songs...
Longtime El Paso Restaurant Iron Skillet Closes, California Comfort Food Diner Black Bear Moving In
After 47 years of serving up home style breakfast, burgers, and its famous chicken fried steak, the Iron Skillet in the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd has closed its doors. In its place, a diner concept out of California known as Black Bear Diner will be bringing its home...
Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
One Texas Artist’s Work Getting Praise From Huge Rock Stars
Alice In Chains...John 5...Nancy Wilson...what do these names have in common? These are all names that one El Paso artist got to work with in her lifetime. Karmann Sloane aka Sketchy Goat, had recently had some of her artwork not only shown by these bands online, but...on stage as well.
Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso
Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
El Paso Symphony Orchestra performs “The Music of Led Zeppelin: A Rock Symphony”
Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra performs The Music of Led Zeppelin at the Plaza Theatre on Friday, February 24, 2023. Amplified by a full rock band and accompanied by singer Randy Jackson’s screaming vocals, creator Brent Havens guest conducts...
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso trainer is hopeful to walk again after paralyzing accident, invites community to 5K ‘Be A Hero’ event
El Paso, Texas-- David Claudio and his fiancé Mariana Cardenas have been together for three years. It was back in June of 2021 when their love would be put to the test after David faced an accident that would change his everyday life. “I was at work and I...
Red or green? Chile fans might have a limited choice this year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chile season is late this year and some farmers are struggling with preserving any crops, having to deal with drought, shortages and higher prices. Chris Alexander, the owner of Ristramnn Chile Co. in Las Cruces, said he didn’t have any chile at his farm this year because of a short […]
Juárez Doctor gives kids “superhero” features
JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Doctor Oscar Juárez is a Borderland orthopedic that makes 3D prosthesis for kids in need. What makes it even more special is that he creates them with superhero themes. His passion for medicine and superhero 3D prints came because he has always wanted to help people who need it the most.
Brave Books Hosting Little Bookshop of Horrors Event for Halloween
Calling all horror lovers! The Halloween season is near and if you're looking to add some horror to your book collection, then you'll want to check out one of the best bookstores in Texas. El Paso's very own Brave Books, located at 1307 Arizona, will be celebrating the Halloween season...
