El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Legends Radio La Chusma Celebrating 20 Years of Music

El Paso is not just a home of great rock, but great music in general. We've seen bands last only a few years, others last a long time & become well-known in town. Like Radio La Chusma. For 20 years, the reggaeton/latin/rock band has represented El Paso, garnering a huge following & have had their share of huge shows in their career. They've also won the award of being one of the Best Original bands 10 times.
The Hissin' Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
KVIA ABC-7

64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete

EL PASO, Texas -- A 64-foot mountain lion mural made of trash collected from around El Paso and located on the side of the One San Jacinto Plaza building downtown has been completed. Green Hope Project and other partners brought Portuguese artist Bordalo II to El Paso after five years of planning. The downtown mural The post 64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Not The Best Halloween City In Texas? I Think Not

Christmas & Halloween are two of the biggest holidays celebrated in El Paso. No doubt about it. We see some amazing decorations, some truly fantastic costumes & we gawk over our favorite horror movies to watch during Halloween. Also we're not afraid to combine the two holidays to show off some... "Spookmas" decorations.
95.5 KLAQ

The Great El Paso Was Titled the Most Bilingual City In America

Some of you may agree or be surprised by some interesting news involving El Paso, Texas. I am not sure about you but there is a fun fact about me that will upset or stun you. After living in El Paso, Texas all my life I have not ever known how to speak or understand any Spanish. Hell, when I was in high school I failed Spanish class so bad they had to move me into another elective.
Austin Mariachi Metal Band will Headline 2022 UTEP Minerpalooza

The new University of Texas at El Paso school year is getting a metal-fueled, Mariachi-infused jumpstart. Mariachi metal band Tequila Rock Revolution is headlining this year’s Minerpalooza, UTEP’s annual back-to-school block party. Tequila Rock Revolution. The Austin-based group is known for re-imagining Mariachi standards and well-known rock songs...
KTSM

Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
95.5 KLAQ

Places To Eat, Drink And Get Your Ride Fixed In El Paso

Yep, you read that right .... car and motorcycle maintenance with great "while you wait" specials. H & H Car Wash used to be the place to go for great food and a clean car. Sadly, they closed in 2021 and the owner, Maynard Haddad, passed away last month theoretically ruling out any possibility of it ever reopening.
KFOX 14

Body found in desert area of far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
KTSM

Red or green? Chile fans might have a limited choice this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chile season is late this year and some farmers are struggling with preserving any crops, having to deal with drought, shortages and higher prices.  Chris Alexander, the owner of Ristramnn Chile Co. in Las Cruces, said he didn’t have any chile at his farm this year because of a short […]
KVIA

Juárez Doctor gives kids "superhero" features

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Doctor Oscar Juárez is a Borderland orthopedic that makes 3D prosthesis for kids in need. What makes it even more special is that he creates them with superhero themes. His passion for medicine and superhero 3D prints came because he has always wanted to help people who need it the most.
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

