Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Wall St set for lower open as rate hike worries persist
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set for a dour start to the week as investors worried about hawkish signals from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers in the face of slowing economic growth.
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4-point to 2.0%
JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) by three-quarters of a point, its fourth straight time to try and rein in inflation that has topped 5%.
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
Biden's releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves have led to more barrels heading to Asia and Europe.
