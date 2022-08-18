Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 10-18
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Numerous Sweetwater County residents who have decided to run for a school, college, or special district board have already filed for their spot on the General Election ballot. The candidate filing period for the General Election, which will take place on November 8, opened August 10...
sweetwaternow.com
Resident Concerned About Parking on Narrow City Street
ROCK SPRINGS — After a resident asked the city why his neighborhood was no longer allowed to park in right of ways or on sidewalks, the city decided it will look at the narrow streets in that area and see if something can be done to improve the parking issues and safety concerns.
sweetwaternow.com
Climb Wyoming Helps Local Mother Find Her Voice
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Jackie Brough graduated from Climb Wyoming after completing the office careers training a few years ago, and since then she has been working as a teller at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs. Brough credits Climb with empowering her and giving her the skills to...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 19 – August 20, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
