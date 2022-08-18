Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
New MU initiative plans to provide free school supplies to students in need
COLUMBIA- MU Student Harjeev Singh is the founder and executive director of a non-profit organization called Helping Hands. The organization, which is recognized by MU, created a new Tiger Education Initiative (TEI). The initiative's goal is to increase access to course materials for all students in financial need. In the...
KOMU
Lincoln University welcomes new students to campus
JEFFERSON CITY − Lincoln University welcomed its new students to campus Friday, as classes are set to begin Monday. Residence halls open for returning students on Saturday. Lincoln's welcome week team includes rural agents who help with recruitment and getting new students familiar with the university. Deonna West is a graduate student and one of Lincoln's rural agents. She said Lincoln's new recruitment efforts are bringing in more students.
KOMU
Chalk the Walk welcomes CPS teachers, students back to school amid changes
COLUMBIA - 'Chalk the Walk' is an effort by Columbia families to help welcome students and teachers back to school. It's organized by CoMo Special Education Parent Teacher Association or SEPTA. Families met up outside different school buildings to write inspirational messages and draw pictures in chalk on the sidewalks...
KOMU
Columbia organizations, businesses hold back to school event Sunday
COLUMBIA - Multiple Columbia organizations and businesses gathered at Albert Oakland Park Sunday for a back to school event. Dreamtree Academy, a nonprofit after school program, and Renz Blendz, a local barber shop, put on the event for the second year. It featured free haircuts for kids and free backpacks with school supplies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Gov. Parson to announce details on special session for agriculture tax credits, tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will hold a press conference Monday, Aug. 22 to announce details about an upcoming special session. The special session will focus on the extension of key agricultural tax credits and permanent income tax relief. The conference will be held at 2 p.m. in the...
KOMU
Columbia Public Schools dropping the 50% grade floor in secondary schools
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is changing part of its grading system for middle and high school students before the 2022-2023 school year begins Tuesday. CPS will drop the 50% grade floor for all assignments that were turned in late or missing from students. Students will now receive a '0' for any assignment not turned in.
KOMU
JCPD participates in national DWI-enforcement campaign
JEFFERSON CITY − Police in Jefferson City will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled over campaign, which starts Friday and runs through Sept. 5. Jefferson City Police says there will be additional officers on duty looking for those who choose to drive impaired. The additional staffing is made available by grants provided to the police department from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Division of Highway and Traffic Safety, according to a news release.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Aug. 22
The athletic courts at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse have been mostly empty in the evenings for the past month. However, the building still serves as the venue for the city’s weekly Super Smash Bros. eSports tournaments. The online video gaming tournaments are organized by Tai Fletcher, a Columbia Parks and Recreation employee who has served as the city’s eSports administrator since March.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts public input meeting for updates on Recreation and Open Space Master Plan
COLUMBIA- It was a beautiful day at the Columbia Farmers' Market and the perfect time to host a feedback meeting to talk about the bright future for the neighborhood parks and trails plan. Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a public input meeting for updates on two components of its Parks,...
KOMU
Columbia opens new eSports league for residents embracing online games
In the past month, the athletic courts at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse have been mostly empty in the evenings. Even on these nights with only a few athletes inside, the building still serves as a hotbed of competition; it’s the venue for the city’s weekly Super Smash Bros. eSports tournaments.
KOMU
$100,000 winning scratcher ticket sold at Conley Road Hy-Vee
COLUMBIA − A winning "200X" scratcher ticket was sold at the Conley Road Hy-Vee and claimed this week, the Missouri Lottery announced Friday. The $100,000 prize was claimed at Aug 17. The "200X" scratcher game currently offers over $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three other $100,00 prizes and one $2 million top prize.
KOMU
CPD arrests 2 suspects in connection to homicide outside Moser's
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide outside Moser's Foods Saturday. According to a press release by CPD, Loyal Martell and Joshua Dudley, both 22, were arrested following a report of a shots fired incident in the parking lot of Moser's Foods on North Keene Street Saturday afternoon that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Columbia-resident Shavez Avieon Waage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Mizzou MBB announces non-conference basketball schedule for 2022-2023 season
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers Men's basketball program revealed its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season with the season opener being against Southern Indiana at home on Nov. 7. Full non-conference schedule:. Nov. 7 vs. Southern Indiana. Nov. 11 vs. Penn. Nov. 13 vs. Lindenwood. Nov. 15 vs....
KOMU
Police investigate homicide outside of Moser's grocery store
COLUMBIA - A confirmed homicide took place in the parking lot of the Moser's Grocery Store on North Keene Street, around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, according to Columbia Police. CPD responded for a report of shots fired and set up a perimeter for the crime scene and made sure the scene was safe, the Moser's grocery store remained in operation while the investigation and victim's body were present at the scene.
KOMU
1 man dead, 3 other injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
MORGAN COUNTY - One man died and three other injured after their boat crashed into a rock bluff at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night. According to an incident report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shortly after 9 p.m., Roy Jackson, the 63-year-old driver of the boat, along with three other male occupants, were traveling west on the main channel of Lake of the Ozarks.
KOMU
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge kick off the football season with a jamboree
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge played in a jamboree Friday at Battle High School. Each team had the chance to play against the other two teams. The jamboree started at 7 p.m., with Battle competing against Rock Bridge. The teams will all play their first games of the regular season this coming Friday.
Comments / 0