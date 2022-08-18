Read full article on original website
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
A letter to Governor Stitt hopes to make a difference for many Oklahoma farmers and ranchers regarding shortage of hay
Hoping to make a difference for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers across the state, a letter to the Governor's Office from the president of American Farmers and Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company (AFR) asking Governor Kevin Stitt to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend certain requirements for transportation hay.
kswo.com
Commissioners honored Oklahoma’s Miss United States Agriculture with a proclamation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kynleigh Henson has lived in Cotton County majority of her life and has a passion for Agriculture. She won the title of 2023′s Oklahoma Miss United-States Agriculture. Cotton county commissioner Mike Woods said, not many get the chance that she has. “It’s really an honor...
KFOR
Rain ends for some, still going for other Oklahomans
The most widespread rainfall has ended as of Sunday night, however more is possible in isolated form for central Oklahoma, and in more widespread form south. Flood watches continue in southern Oklahoma as several inches of rain has fallen there. Track the rain here. Look for temps to remain in...
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
Hefner Parkway closer to being zoned as “scenic corridor”
The Oklahoma City Council is closer to turning Hefner Parkway into a scenic corridor. Once the rezoning of that stretch of parkway, from Northwest Expressway to Memorial, becomes the designated corridor billboards will not be permitted along the side of the road to obstruct the area’s beautiful views.
news9.com
Rain Showers Move Into Oklahoma City Metro
Rain is moving across the Oklahoma City metro Sunday morning. Some heavier bands of rain are approaching the west and southwest sides of the city. Up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible on the south side. Scattered rain will continue across central Oklahoma throughout the afternoon.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
kosu.org
Headlines: COVID-19 latest, Kevin Calvey investigation & Sooner tailgating
COVID remains a threat in Oklahoma, especially children. (Tulsa World) Oklahoma records 147 more fatalities from COVID-19. (NewsOK) Norman turnpike expansion could negatively affect local wildlife. (KOSU) Oklahoma’s two largest universities are reporting record freshman classes. (KOSU) TPS begins new school year. (Tulsa World) Governor talks education and tax...
kosu.org
Who and what’s on the ballot for the August 23rd runoff election
The runoff election on Tuesday, Aug. 23 will narrow the candidate pool for several federal and state offices such as, superintendent, treasurer, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races. The latest data from the Oklahoma State Election Board shows that as of the end of July, there was a gain of...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Attorney General awaits response from local wedding photographer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The clock is ticking on a local photographer who’s accused of ghosting clients after their wedding day. Complaints against Lindsey Nichole Photography have now reached the Attorney General, and the state may soon get involved. In Your Corner first learned of the business last...
okcfox.com
Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 22-26: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Hotel Nights is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at hotelnights.bandcamp.com. Tuesday, August 23. Evie Joy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/eviejoymusic. Wednesday,...
KOCO
1 dead after incident in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after an incident in Oklahoma City. Police crews reported a homicide near Southwest 24th Street and Brookline Avenue. They confirmed one person died. Officials said this is a homicide investigation, with police still unclear on a suspect. Police did tell KOCO 5...
OKC Zoo tiger cubs receive their names
The OKC Zoo's Sumatran tiger twins are healthy and have received their names.
