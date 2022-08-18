Read full article on original website
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Wall St set for lower open as rate hike worries persist
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set for a dour start to the week as investors worried about hawkish signals from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers in the face of slowing economic growth.
Meet Jake Freeman, the college senior who cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock, writes academic papers, and loves taking baths
Freeman discussed his massive bet on the meme stock, his worries about the retailer's business, and his personal interests on Reddit and Twitter.
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
Biden's releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves have led to more barrels heading to Asia and Europe.
3 Red Flags for Tencent's Future
The Chinese tech giant's high-growth days are over.
Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4-point to 2.0%
JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) by three-quarters of a point, its fourth straight time to try and rein in inflation that has topped 5%.
Dragos CEO and Co-Founder Robert M. Lee Named Security Executive of the Year by SC Media
HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Dragos Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, announced today that CEO and Co-Founder Robert M. Lee has won the 2022 SC Awards in Excellence for Security Executive of the Year. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are considered the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products, and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005207/en/ Dragos CEO and Co-Founder Robert M. Lee named Security Executive of the Year by SC Media (Photo: Business Wire)
