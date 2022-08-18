ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ipo#Financial Instruments#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Hybridan Small Cap Feast#Joiners#Company#Fy 2022#Anglo Asian#Garadagh#Azergold
The Associated Press

Dragos CEO and Co-Founder Robert M. Lee Named Security Executive of the Year by SC Media

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Dragos Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, announced today that CEO and Co-Founder Robert M. Lee has won the 2022 SC Awards in Excellence for Security Executive of the Year. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are considered the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products, and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005207/en/ Dragos CEO and Co-Founder Robert M. Lee named Security Executive of the Year by SC Media (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy