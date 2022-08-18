Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Schools looking for substitute teachers
Coffee County School System is searching for people interested in becoming substitute teachers within the school system. Substitute teachers with a degree and teaching license earn $85 per day or $42.50 for a half day. Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED earn $70 per day or $35 per half day.
WTVC
Under new state law, Tennessee teachers racing against deadline to log books
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law requires teachers to log and get approval of each book within their classroom and teachers are feeling the weight of a looming deadline. Governor Bill Lee passed the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022. This act has officially started during this school...
WDEF
TN Teacher goes viral addressing her struggle with new Age Appropriate Materials Act
A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on Tiktok from sharing her struggles caused by Tennessee’s new law requiring school and classroom libraries to have a list of content made available to parents. The new state Age Appropriate Materials Act requires the local board of education to adopt a policy...
WDEF
Property Taxes Rise 7% in Catoosa County
RINGGOLD, Ga. — After three public hearings and multiple discussions with department heads, the Catoosa County Commission has voted to approve the budget for the upcoming year, which includes a seven percent property tax increase. According to Board Chairman Larry Black, the need for additional tax revenue is a...
WTVC
Parkridge Medical Center applying for development of Freestanding ER in Soddy-Daisy
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Parkridge Medical Center in in the process of applying for the development of a Freestanding Emergency Room in Soddy-Daisy, according to spokeswoman Michelle Hindmon. Hindmon says the ER will address the healthcare needs of underserved north Hamilton County. If approved, Hindmon says the new FSER...
thunderboltradio.com
Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
WTVC
"Taxing" for some, but doable for others; Walker County votes to lower millage rate
It's “Taxing” for some, but doable for others. Georgia's new property tax hike is stirring up conversations in Walker County during times of high inflation. And as residents tell me, now is not the time for another jump in prices. "It's a gut punch really, it's a gut...
WDEF
Whitfield Co. Commission addresses millage rate
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia — Thursday night in Whitfield County, the local Board of Commissioners held a Millage Rate Public Hearing. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen wants to see property taxes reduced in the county. To better explain to our viewers at home, a mill is the according rate that property...
wvlt.tv
Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a motorsports park being built in Cumberland County is expected to be completed by early next year. Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, confirmed the company broke ground on their new motorsports park earlier this year. They are continuing to build and working towards completing projected phases.
WTVC
Powerball player in Chattanooga wins $50,000
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A lucky Powerball player in Chattanooga won $50,000 from the drawing held Saturday. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win the prize money, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Shiv Food Mart, 631...
WDEF
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Adopt 2023 Balanced Budget That Includes Property Tax Increase
Ringgold – After careful review and consideration of public feedback, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners adopt their Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget that is balanced and reflects a millage rate of 7.348 mills, an increase of 1.53 mills over the 2022 calculated rollback rate of 5.818. The Board also ratified the Catoosa County Public Schools’ Board of Education approved millage rate of 15.04 mills, resulting in a total county millage rate of 22.388 mills, or a net 7% increase.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 15-21
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 15-21. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
She said yes: Cleveland police academy graduate gets diploma, engagement ring
CLEVELAND — It was a big day for a new Cleveland police officer. Not only did she receive a diploma from the academy, she also received a marriage proposal from a fellow officer. Stephanie Martinez accepted both with joy. Martinez received her diploma from the police academy on Monday,...
chattanoogapulse.com
159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon
From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
leeuniversity.edu
Six Faculty Promoted in Rank
The Lee University Board of Directors recently awarded promotion in rank to six faculty members. Four faculty were promoted to professor, one was promoted to associate professor, and one was promoted to associate lecturer. The faculty promoted to professor are Drs. Debra Gladden, Chad Schrock, Randy Sheeks, and John Wykoff.
erienewsnow.com
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they 'misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,' chief says
Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they "misrepresented the truth or filed a false report," according to a police department press release. Police Chief Celeste Murphy reassigned them after the US Attorney's Office asked "for...
WDEF
Drive thru flu vaccines return this fall for Dalton & Chatsworth
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The North Georgia Health District will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics again this fall. They are for people 18 or older. Whitfield: Tuesday, September 20th, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
WTVCFOX
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
