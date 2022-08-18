WASHINGTON — Hispanic voters are emerging as a major battleground in this year’s elections up and down the ballot. Ahead of the midterm elections, candidates from both parties are ramping up outreach to Latino communities. Peeling these voters away from Democrats is a key part of the GOP’s game plan to become the majority party in the U.S. House. But the Democratic Party is vowing to not take Hispanic voters for granted.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO