Cameo Theater in Bristol, VirginiaJohn Dabbs/Photographer. One of music's most recognizable harmony groups comes to Bristol's Cameo Theater this Saturday, August 20. The upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have become Country hits and earned them many of the music industry's accolades, including:
Kingsport Times-News
The Appalachian Fair kicks off on Monday
GRAY — The 96th annual Appalachian Fair kicks off on Monday and organizers promise the regional event will live up to this year’s theme: “Acres of Fun.”. The fair will wrap up on Saturday and features amusement rides, agricultural exhibits and live music on the main stage every night beginning at 8.
Meet the Mountains festival wraps up fourth year
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities celebrated the fourth year of the “Meet the Mountains” festival. Held in Founder’s Park, it had everything from rock climbing, to ziplining. Thousands of people came out to learn all about the nature and outdoors that make up our region and how to preserve it. “We do take […]
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Humane Society to host horse seminar
SURGOINSVILLE – The Hawkins County Humane Society will host its second annual horse seminar next weekend, featuring fun activities, training seminars and live music. The event will feature equine training sessions performed by Michael Hepler and live music from local musician Corey Tester.
WWII veteran Tab Torbett celebrates 101st birthday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities World War 2 veteran continues to prove he’s a survivor. Tab Torbett of Piney Flats made it through the thick of battle in a march across Europe to defeat the Nazis. On Friday, he turned 101 years old. Torbett was the guest of honor at a birthday party […]
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Kingsport Public Library (Aug. 22-28)
Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St).
City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
elizabethton.com
Bertha “June” Williams
Bertha “June” Williams, 93, of Elizabethton (Stoney Creek Community), died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center following an illness of several months. June was born March 19, 1929 in Carter County and was the daughter of the late Weldon and Hazel Ensor Davis. June was preceded in death by her husband, Roby Williams; a son, Hubert Williams; a grandson, Josh Lightsey; three sisters and two brothers.
Kingsport Times-News
Who's the Fairest of the Fair?
On the evening of the Appalachian Fair's opening night Monday, 14 young women from the area will compete to be crowned Fairest of the Fair for 2022. Contestants in the pageant, which is an 84-year-old tradition at Washington County's annual fair, will be judged by a panel based on their beauty, poise and personality.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Marion, NC USA
I was camping in Nebo,NC went to Countryside Barbecue to eat. Saw the purple heart hanging on the rocking chair. I stopped and read what it said. I need a home! I did not get it then. Went in, ate and on the way out I stopped again and read it. I took the heart and pulled up the website on my phone to see what it meant. I was so overwhelmed when I read where it said if you found a quilted heart it was meant for you. I know a angle sent this for me. God bless the hands that quilted it with love 💕 and to top it off it was purple my favorite color 💜 Thank you for spreading God’s Love!
Santa Train will continue with drive-thru format as event enters 80th year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Citing supply chain and staffing issues, CSX announced Friday that this year’s Santa Train will continue to take place with a drive-thru toy distribution format rather than running a physical train. This will mark the third year without Santa Claus riding the rails of Appalachia and tossing out toys along the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Mays takes two during Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend
BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition, but Bobby Mays extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway during Fan Appreciation Weekend. The Jonesborough racer battled with nephew Marcus Mays to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad, Bobby’s brother Jeff Mays, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
Go Blue Ridge
Bring on the Beans! Watauga County Farmers Market
Watauga County Farmers Market August 20th - Bring on the Beans!. Green Beans, Bush Beans, Pole Beans, Wax Beans, String Beans, Runners, Pink Tips, and Haricot Verts... We love them all! There are beans a-plenty available now at the Market! And don't be afraid to stock up on all of your favorites, because they are awesome to can and store well in the freezer for up to 8 months! Loose Roosters in the Music Tent! The Children's Council will be n the kid's corner with paper flower crafts and bubbles. Children must be accompanied by an adult to participate.
Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse
A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
Daniel Boone blanks South Greene in season opener
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With Daniel Boone’s new stadium lights not yet in full working order, the Trailblazers hosted the Rebels of South Greene to open the season on Saturday afternoon. Despite an early interception from the visitors, Boone never trailed in this game, holding their opponents scoreless in a 26-0 victory. The Trailblazers will […]
Johnson City Press
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
Two Silver Alerts still active in East Tennessee
Two Silver Alerts were issued for people who are currently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
