New Americans already putting their citizenship to good use; 21 new citizens from 10 countries recognized at Grand Teton ceremony.

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
US oil exports to China and India jump as American crude heads overseas at a record pace
Biden's releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves have led to more barrels heading to Asia and Europe.
Podcast: When your anti-Black co-worker is Latino
In California's largest race bias cases, Latino workers are accused of abusing Black colleagues. We hear from some victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'There's simply not enough water': Colorado River cutbacks ripple across Arizona
Up and down the Colorado River last week, the state, local and tribal leaders in charge of water supplies for more than 40 million people waited to see if the federal government would impose deeper cuts to river allocations. The Bureau of Reclamation had given states and tribes an Aug. 15 deadline to find ways to conserve 2...
300 days of blue skies make for great flying weather. But how do monsoons affect aviation? Valley 101 finds out
Phoenix has blue skies for days. About 300 of them a year, actually. Arizona ranks as the sunniest region in the whole United States. And that makes for great flying conditions. It also explains, in part, why our state has so many flight schools. But what about when the storms do roll in?...
Best things to see and do at Petrified Forest and Painted Desert: A complete guide
I celebrated early. I couldn’t help myself. Later this year, Petrified Forest will turn 60 years old as a national park and I wanted to honor such a special occasion. But the actual anniversary falls in December and that did not seem to be an ideal time to visit the high plains of northern...
Top 10 Things to Know About Yosemite National Park: PHOTOS
Did you know that Yosemite National Park was first protected by Abraham Lincoln? Or that… The post Top 10 Things to Know About Yosemite National Park: PHOTOS appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cuban entrepreneurs hope for room to grow as the government ponders reform
HAVANA (Reuters) - For those seeking proof that even modest foreign investment can help propel Cuba’s fledgling entrepreneurs, look no further than Oscar Fernandez’s Havana-based dried fruit business.
Kenya presidential vote loser files Supreme Court challenge
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week’s election result, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered. Odinga arrived to cheers Monday and helped to hoist boxes of material for the petition into place, starting the 14-day period in which the court must rule. At least two other petitions were filed by human rights figures. Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the close Aug. 9 election with almost 50.5% of votes. The peaceful election turned chaotic in the final minutes before the declaration when the electoral commission split and a majority of commissioners said they couldn’t support the result. The dissenting commissioners and the chairman have traded accusations of misconduct, extending the uncertainty in East Africa’s most stable democracy. Until then, the election had been seen as the country’s most transparent, with the commission posting more than 46,000 results forms online from polling stations for anyone to do the math themselves.
Comments / 0