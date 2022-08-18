ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Is Illinois’ Best Mexican Restaurant

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Narx_0hM8QSRh00
Photo: Getty Images

The complimentary chips and salsa are enough to get anything through the door of a Mexican restaurant, but the delicious meals that follow are what keep people coming back for more time and again. From cheesy quesadillas to steamy fajita's, you truly can not go wrong at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what you chose off of the menu. Whether you are a vegetarian or a die-hard meat eater , there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

However, some Mexican restaurants truly soar above all the rest. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every U.S. state. They named Broken English Taco Pub in Chicago as the best of the best in Illinois. Here is what they had to say about it:

This colorful and quirky cantina, with its graffitied walls and parade of pinatas, is on every Chicago taco lover’s bucket list. Grab a group of friends to split the 12-taco tray and choose from fresh fish, beef barbacoa, braised pork belly and more. And if you go for brunch, don’t miss their twist on the Bloody Mary, made with tequila instead of vodka.

Planning on taking a road trip soon? Check out the full list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state in America.

Comments / 8

ruben lopez
3d ago

what the hell... this must be a white washed list of best Mexican restaurants.. broken English is more an Americanized restaurant aimed at catering to the white man....SMH

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechicagomachine.com

Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World

CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Now You Can Own A Majestic Castle in Illinois For Under $700K

If you ever wanted to live in Chicago and a castle, well this is your lucky day. This home may look grand on the outside, especially in the backyard. However, some of the comments on Facebook think is just a house wearing party hats filled with the most boring furnishings ever. It does seem like a really small space, but there are a lot of clothes, shoes, and stuff in the home it's probably somewhat bigger than what the pictures show.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
1440 WROK

Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store

If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
ILLINOIS STATE
Adrian Holman

Dog Beach Party on 8/20

We are in the middle of the dog days of August. We are also in the middle of National Dog Month in which mankind is celebrating man's best friend. To commemorate this occasion, the Northwestern University Postdoctoral Association (NUPA) is holding a Dog Beach Party at the Montrose Dog Beach on Saturday, August 20th at 3 PM CST.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Parade#Fresh Fish#Food Drink#Taco Pub
WOMI Owensboro

Do You Know the Story Behind These Weird Illinois Structures?

As Illinoisans, I'm sure we've all been to Chicago a time or two or two hundred, but have you ever noticed these weird structures floating along the city's shoreline?. I've noticed these structures several times and have always thought, 'what the heck is that?', but no one has ever been able to tell me what they actually are...until today.
CHICAGO, IL
My 1053 WJLT

10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois

Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97ZOK

Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois

Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Illinois

If you love to eat seafood and are constantly looking for new restaurants to try then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three fantastic seafood restaurants in Illinois that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them have really good online reviews and are highly praised by both tourists and local people, so make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. And if you have already visited them, tell us about your experience in the comment section.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot rips into Bailey for calling Chicago a 'hellhole'

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is slamming the Republican candidate for Illinois governor. Lightfoot is upset over Darren Bailey's choice words for the city where more than one-fifth of the state’s residents live. "Our legislature is going soft on crime to the point they have made Chicago a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car crashes into Starbucks in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some teenagers sipping iced coffee got quite a scare when a car involved in a crash ended up slamming into a Starbucks in Irving Park.Witnesses saw two cars collide in the street outside the Starbucks near Kostner Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.The next thing they knew, glass was flying, and one car was just feet away from where they sat."All of a sudden, we hear a big boom, and we look, and we see two cars hit each other, and one of them spins out, and crashes into the Starbucks," T.J. Danahy said."I looked back, and I just see a car rolling straight into the Starbucks, and glass just shattered,"Julian Arias said.No one inside the Starbucks was hurt. No word on the condition of the drivers involved in the crash.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting. On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal. Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio,"...
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

173K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy