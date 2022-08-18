Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
Michiganders reactions to injunction issued on 1931 abortion law
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has issued an injunction that prevents a 91-year-old abortion law from being enforced.
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Detroit News
Former Macomb County resident sentenced to 11 years for investment fraud
A 55-year-old former Macomb County man who defrauded 17 people of more than $4 million in a fraudulent investment scheme was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison this week, United States Attorney Dawn Ison said Friday. After Gino Accettola pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in April,...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
Chief resigns, 5 officers leave as Ypsilanti Police Department suffers from low morale
YPSILANTI, MI – The Ypsilanti Police Department is currently facing a significant loss of officers amid a rising crime rate. Since the start of 2022, five officers and the police chief have all left the department, officials confirmed. As of Thursday, Aug. 18, the department was down 21 percent...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
2 charged with drug trafficking after Ambassador Bridge bust reveals 28 bricks of suspected cocaine
Two men have been charged with drug trafficking in a major narcotics bust on the Canadian side of the Ambassador bridge on August 1. Border patrol agents discovered and seized 28 bricks of suspected cocaine from the cab of a commercial truck.
candgnews.com
Former Sterling Heights City Council candidate accused of election fraud
STERLING HEIGHTS — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is accusing former Sterling Heights City Council candidate Paul Manni of allegedly trying to unlawfully submit absentee ballots last year. Manni, 27, of Sterling Heights, was arraigned in 41-A District Court Aug. 5 on nine counts of forging a signature...
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman who worked with children with autism without license faces felony charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned on felony charges. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was arraigned in Livingston County on sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.
Detroit News
Detroit man files lawsuit after spending 26 years in prison for murder he didn't commit
Detroit — A Detroit man who spent more than half of his life in prison for a murder he did not commit is suing a former Detroit police officer, a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor and Wayne County. Lacino Hamilton was released from prison in September 2020 after a...
Judge sides with Flint City Council, says it had right to remove Mays as president
FLINT, MI -- The City Council had the right to remove 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays as its president when it took the action four months ago, a Genesee Circuit Court judge has ruled. Judge Celeste D. Bell granted the council’s motion for summary disposition of a lawsuit filed by...
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Arab American News
Reckless driving has become Dearborn’s epidemic
DEARBORN — Reckless driving has no doubt become the city’s personal epidemic and the revving engines and mufflers screaming like banshees throughout neighborhoods on a daily basis are now our perennial background noise. Sadly, the number of fatal accidents, too, do not seem to be going away any time soon and the keen interest in street burnouts, street donuts, speed racing down the city’s main roads, etc. have become over the years almost irrevocably embedded in the youth culture here.
She didn’t know she still owed money to her utility. Then 25% of her paycheck was gone.
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Last November, Kristal Dailey looked at her weekly paycheck and realized about $150 was missing, a quarter of her take-home...
