ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Washtenaw County, MI
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Washtenaw County, MI
Government
MLive

Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Race War#Pdf Ebook#Lansing#Gang Membership Felonies#The Michigan State Police
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police's problem • Amazon worker drives off with rare dog • Suspect SUV in toddler's shooting

FRIDAY NEWS HIT - The Ypsilanti Police Department is looking for a new chief after a sudden resignation. "It’s hard," said Steve Wilcoxen. That was the reaction from the Ypsilanti councilman to the resignation of Police Chief Tony DeGiusti, who reportedly felt it was time to move on as policing gets harder. "There’s issues with morale. There’s issues with staffing," Wilcoxen said. "Lots of people are working a lot of overtime. It’s hard to keep people staffed."
YPSILANTI, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Arab American News

Reckless driving has become Dearborn’s epidemic

DEARBORN — ​​Reckless driving has no doubt become the city’s personal epidemic and the revving engines and mufflers screaming like banshees throughout neighborhoods on a daily basis are now our perennial background noise. Sadly, the number of fatal accidents, too, do not seem to be going away any time soon and the keen interest in street burnouts, street donuts, speed racing down the city’s main roads, etc. have become over the years almost irrevocably embedded in the youth culture here.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy