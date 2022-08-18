Jarrett Patterson Out With A Foot Sprain, Questionable For Season Opener

Notre Dame captain Jarrett Patterson is questionable for the season opener against Ohio State

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Notre Dame guard Jarrett Patterson is questionable for the season opener at Ohio State with a foot sprain. The Fighting Irish offensive lineman was absent from Wednesday morning’s practice, and head coach Marcus Freeman addressed his status at a Thursday press conference, and noted Patterson will need 10 days to rest before really knowing where things stand.

Patterson is Notre Dame’s most experienced offensive lineman and was expected to be an anchor for the line. The fifth-year graduate student has made 34 starts over the last three seasons. There is no one with as many career starts on the Fighting Irish roster this fall.

All 34 of Patterson’s starts have come at center, but he had been working at a new position during fall training camp. Patterson moved to left guard after the emergence of Zeke Correll at center during spring practice.

The move to guard came about after Patterson suffered a torn pectoral muscle at the beginning of the team’s spring practices. His absence gave Correll, who had been the No. 2 center, a chance to show his stuff the rest of spring and Correll seized the opportunity.

This is the latest in a string of misfortunes for Patterson. In addition to the pectoral injury, he has now had two foot injuries that have cost him playing time in the last three seasons.

The Laguna Hills, California native suffered a late season foot injury against Boston College in 2020 and missed the last four games of that season, including the ACC Championship Game against Clemson and the College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter