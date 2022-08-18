Read full article on original website
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
WLUC
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Four staff from the Baraga Correctional Facility were hospitalized Thursday following an attack by prisoners. The Michigan Department of Corrections told TV6 that prison officers were monitoring the Level V (maximum security) yard activities when five prisoners began attacking the correctional staff who were monitoring them.
