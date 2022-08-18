Read full article on original website
Our trip to the Cape: Day 1
Our drive to Cape Cod was delayed because my Mom had an eye infection and had to go to Urgent Care. They recommended special eye drops. After we were done packing, we loaded the car and hit the road. During our drive to Cape Cod we listened to Van Morrison and Simon and Garfunkel on CD and later listened to some classic rock stations on Sirius XM Satellite Radio as well as 80s dance music. Once we got to Milford we had supper at Wendy’s. I had a double stack plain with no cheese and a chocolate Frosty for dessert. We stopped for gas at BJ’s Gas when we got to Franklin. The real highlight was our grocery shopping trip to the Market Basket in Bourne. Market Basket is one of my favorite grocery stores in New England. All of its employees wear suits and ties, some even wear aprons over their ties. All Market Baskets close at 9 pm (or 8 on Sundays), and we got to the store around a quarter to 8 (this was a Saturday). That gave us a little over an hour to buy about two dozen items that were on our shopping lists. Among the items we bought were milk, hot dogs, various produce items, potato salad, yogurt, and cereal. Once our carts were filled with everything on our lists it was good timing, because the store was about to close. We managed to check out 10 minutes before the store closed for the night. The Market Basket in Bourne had fall decorations up because we’re just a few weeks away from the start of autumn. Pretty autumn leaves hung from the ceiling of the grocery store. They also had ghosts as decorations since Halloween is just around the corner. We got to the cottage about half an hour after we left Market Basket, and we arrived much later than we usually do on our annual trip to the Cape. It was pretty dark when we got to the cottage in Dennis Port. This cottage is owned by someone who one of my aunts went to high school with. My trips to the Cape are always with my Mom and two of my other aunts. The cottage is within walking distance of a couple beaches along Nantucket Sound. I look forward to our adventures to come!
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
Donna Cifranic, 86
Donna J. Cifranic, 86, of Diamondhead, Miss. and formerly of Nantucket, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. A private graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Woman jumps into seal pool at Woods Hole aquarium, scaling safety barrier, then bikes off when staff pull her from water
The seals living at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod welcomed an unexpected, unofficial and unsanctioned visitor Wednesday morning: a woman who decided to take a dip in the seal pool. The woman scaled a safety barrier and hopped into the water alongside the seals shortly after the...
Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula
This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
Ben Flanagan pulls away at Falmouth Road Race again
FALMOUTH – Photo finishes at the Falmouth Road Race have become a hallmark of Ben Flanagan’s career. The Kitchener, Ontario native became the first Canadian to claim the men’s title at Cape Cod’s premier road race in 2018 when he won the 7.1-mile jaunt from Woods Hole to the Falmouth Heights by a margin of just 2 seconds. Flanagan returned to Falmouth last summer and hoisted his second title after finishing 3 seconds faster than runner-up Biya Simbassa.
Unexpected Swimmer In Seal Tank At Woods Hole Aquarium
Visitors at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium got quite the surprise this week when a woman chose to jump the seal tank barrier and dive in for a swim. Clearly being on the viewing side of the seal tank was not enough for one visitor at the Falmouth aquarium, because she decided to hop in and go for a swim. Literally.
Photo Gallery: Rainbow Fleet
(Aug. 21, 2022) Nantucket Race Week wrapped up Sunday with the 50th anniversary Opera House Cup wooden sailboat race,. It was preceded by the Rainbow Parade of catboats with brightly-colored sails off Brant Point. I&M contributor Bob Lyons took these photos.
Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the […] The post Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Body of missing swimmer who jumped off Vineyard bridge found
EDGARTOWN - The body of a swimmer who had been missing for four days after jumping off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown was found Thursday, police said.Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was one of four people who jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. Bulgin and his 26-year-old brother Tavaris did not come up. The other two were not hurt. Tavaris was found dead Monday morning.Massachusetts State Police said a shell fisherman found Tavaughn Bulgin's body around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It was on the pond side of the bridge in a marshy area.The brothers were living in Oak Bluffs this summer while working at Nomans Restaurant as seasonal workers.The depth of the water under the bridge is about 15 feet. The Oak Bluffs fire chief told WBZ-TV the tide was coming in fast Sunday night.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard.
Massive fire leaves boats, cars burned in Mattapoisett boat yard
MATTAPOISETT -- A massive fire in a Mattapoisett boat yard was creating plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away on Friday. Dozens of boats and cars appear to be burned. There were reports of people with severe burns, the Fairhaven Firefighters Association said. They posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that its crews were assisting at the scene, leaving their own station unmanned. The National Weather Service said smoke from this fire was detected on radar. David James Horne saw the fire start from a distance while he was on his boat. "The big thing was it's an old building and the barn that the fire seemed to start in is next to the paint barn so of course I knew that and the whole time the smoke was just black and bellowing. First I heard a couple of booms, couple more booms and then after that just pops, things crackling," he described.Coastal winds fanned the flames as crews pushed to control the fire on the water and by land. "I feel like I lost a family member," said Horne. "I was down at the town pier and hundreds of people were there, they were just devastated." It's unclear what started the blaze.
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
What we know about ‘Jaws Bridge’ incident on Martha’s Vineyard where Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin were killed
On Wednesday, state police said they were continuing to search for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who reportedly jumped off “Jaws Bridge” in Martha’s Vineyard and has been missing since Sunday night. Tavaughn reportedly jumped into the water with his brother Tavaris Bulgin, 26, both of Jamaica, with two...
This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility
The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
Harwich Police report missing person has been located safe
HARWICH – The Harwich Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Matthew Laman. Matt has been missing since yesterday morning. He was last seen driving a 2014 grey Ford Escape with MA registration 7XP255. Please contact Harwich Police at 508-430-7541 if you have any information that...
Photo Gallery: IOD Celebrity Invitational
(Aug. 19, 2022) Nantucket Race Week continued Thursday with the first day of the IOD Celebrity Invitational. I&M Contributor Ray K. Saunders captured these photos.
"Very tragic for us": Men who went missing after jumping off Martha's Vineyard "Jaws Bridge" identified as brothers
The man who went missing after a group of people jumped off the "Jaws Bridge" on Martha's Vineyard has been identified as 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin. His older brother, 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin, died in the incident. Of the four people who jumped off the bridge Sunday night, only two resurfaced. Authorities...
Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life
Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
