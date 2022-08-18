ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 38

Beverly Ward Closson
3d ago

Why has the monies donated to all the victims of Uvalde shooting not been distributed to the families that at are suffering? Where is that money! If whomever is holding it back from these families does not know how to do this NOW, put someone in charge who knows how and DO IT NOW!If whomever is suppose be in charge can not go their job, get someone who cares and can do it NOW!This money does not belong to Texas! It is for the families who have suffered through this tragedy. Give them the funds NOW OR PUT SOMEONE IN CHARGE THAY CAN.

Reply(2)
8
ImpeachBidenThePedo
3d ago

Governor Greg Abbott is doing an amazing job for Texas I can't wait to vote for him again in November so we can keep Texas RED and keep Democrats from trying to destroy it like California

Reply(2)
15
handsome47
4d ago

I thought they already had thos..why they so late in protecting themselves,they get all of our money 😒

Reply(17)
6
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Meets with Emergency Managers Ahead of Possible Severe Flooding Next Week

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Saturday led a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials, including mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. The Governor also received a briefing from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the latest state agency actions at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC). Additionally, Governor Abbott spoke directly with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino, and…
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes

The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Alerrt#Texans#Wbap Klif News
kwhi.com

GOV. ABBOTT, OTHER STATE OFFICIALS SUPPORT REPEALING ‘TAMPON TAX’

Governor Greg Abbott and several other state officials have indicated they are in favor of getting rid of the sales tax on menstrual products. In a statement on Friday, Office of the Governor Press Secretary Renae Eze told The Texas Tribune that Abbott “fully supports exempting feminine hygiene products from state and local sales tax.” The statement said Abbott “looks forward to working with the legislature in the next session to remove this tax burden on Texas women.”
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

TX Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the "tampon tax"

AUSTIN, Texas — *Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited for length -Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a years-long call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads, and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and State Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support for eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott celebrates continuing jobs surge In Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating the release of July employment numbers by the Texas Workforce Commission showing a continuing jobs surge in the Lone Star State. Texas employers added 72,800 jobs over the month and for the ninth consecutive month smashed all previous records for total jobs at 13,513,100. Of note, the unemployment rate continued to fall to 4.0 percent, the lowest since before the pandemic in February 2020, even as the workforce in Texas continued to expand.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
UVALDE, TX
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: Biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas on Sunday

NEW YORK -- More buses full of migrants arrived in New York City on Sunday, after being sent from Texas. Volunteers greeted at least 140 asylum seekers, including children, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. They were provided with food, clothing, and bilingual lawyers.READ MORE: Exclusive: NYC social services commissioner Gary Jenkins addresses struggles to help migrants being sent from Texas  Mayor Eric Adams' office is calling it the biggest single-day arrival of migrants from Texas.READ MORE: New York City schools preparing to enroll 1,000 migrant children who arrived on buses from Texas  Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending migrants here and to Washington D.C., to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Chronicle

How one Texas mom launched the political movement against Gov. Greg Abbott

It all started when activist Nancy Thompson's son ended up in the ER last year with a viral infection doctors warned could put her son at risk of a serious bout with COVID-19. The Austin mother of three was immediately concerned about having to send her son back to school just as Gov. Greg Abbott had ended statewide mask mandates.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy