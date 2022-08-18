Why has the monies donated to all the victims of Uvalde shooting not been distributed to the families that at are suffering? Where is that money! If whomever is holding it back from these families does not know how to do this NOW, put someone in charge who knows how and DO IT NOW!If whomever is suppose be in charge can not go their job, get someone who cares and can do it NOW!This money does not belong to Texas! It is for the families who have suffered through this tragedy. Give them the funds NOW OR PUT SOMEONE IN CHARGE THAY CAN.
Governor Greg Abbott is doing an amazing job for Texas I can't wait to vote for him again in November so we can keep Texas RED and keep Democrats from trying to destroy it like California
I thought they already had thos..why they so late in protecting themselves,they get all of our money 😒
Comments / 38