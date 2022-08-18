Read full article on original website
The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune
Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
The Google Pixel 7 is almost here, which means you can save big on the Google Pixel 6 now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The long awaited Google Pixel 7 smartphone (and the Google Pixel 7 Pro) is almost here. While no official release...
Digital Trends
This 85-inch, full-array TV is $1,000 off at Best Buy – why it’s worth it
Sony is a TV brand that doesn’t really need any introductions, especially given some of their more behemoth TVs, like this Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR. In fact, you’re pretty lucky that it has one of the better Best Buy TV deals on it, bringing it down to $2,300 from $3,300, which is a whopping $1,000 off the base price and a pretty big steal, all things considered.
Phone Arena
Sony's best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are down to their lowest ever price (brand new)
Much like Samsung and even Apple (if you also consider its Beats-branded products), Sony currently sells a variety of powerful, lightweight, and long-lasting true wireless earbuds suited for a number of different budgets. Naturally, the overall best option is also the costliest of the bunch (and not necessarily the newest),...
Digital Trends
AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today
Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
The Verge
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is nearly matching its Prime Day pricing
A streaming stick should definitely be on your back-to-school list if you’re heading back to college. After all, a good one can provide you with hours of budget-friendly entertainment when you need to unwind after studying. Buying one seems especially attractive today now that Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at the lowest price we’ve seen since Prime Day.
CBS News
Best TVs for watching NFL football in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The 2022 NFL season kicks off on September 8, but preseason football is already in full swing. That means it's...
NFL・
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
M2 MacBook deals are at record low prices right now
Amazon is offering up to $150 off and record low prices in its latest M2 MacBook deals.
Grab Apple's newest iPad Pro without the pro price
You can use iPads for many things, from writing up work to watching your favourite streaming services, or as a portable drawing tablet. And, out of the iPad range, the iPad Pro is the best at doing it all, so when we see a good deal, we get excited! Right now, you can find the 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro on Amazon on sale for £1,365.03 down from £1,899. (opens in new tab)
Netflix’s ad-supported plan might not always show commercials
Netflix has yet to share much information about its upcoming ad-supported plan, but details are slowly starting to leak out. For example, Bloomberg reported last Friday that Netflix won’t always show commercials on the new plan. Sources claim that the streaming service will not run ads during kids’ shows or on new original movies.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More
Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros now up to $559 off, AirPods Pro with MagSafe at $174, more
Friday’s best deals have now been gathered down below, headlined by the certified refurbished 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Alongside that $559 in savings, Apple’s AirPods Pro are also seeing a solid $75 price drop landing at $174 shipped via Amazon. From there, we are tracking deals on the latest MacBook Pro machines and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best iPad Pro, AirPods, and MacBook deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Digital Trends
Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147
As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.
The iPhone 14 Pro could be the start of a disappointing trend
Leaks and rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be extremely exciting handsets, but that the standard iPhone 14 could be underwhelming, not just because it’s likely lumbered with a dated design, but because it might not even get a new chipset. This might...
Business Insider
How to delete photos from iCloud in 3 ways to free up storage space
ICloud might not be a feature you think about very often, but its automatic backups of your most important data makes it an incredibly powerful tool. If enabled, every photo and video you take on your iPhone or iPad is automatically copied to iCloud. Consequently, you might sometimes need to delete some of those images to free up iCloud storage.
DeWalt’s Huge Amazon Sale Is Still Going Strong
The Drive - Robert BaconIf you missed last week’s sale, don’t fret. You can still save up to 68 percent.
Digital Trends
Apple MacBook Air M2 buying guide: don’t buy the wrong one
The MacBook Air M2 is Apple’s latest swing at its fanless Air design. Like the M1 model, it’s among the best laptops you can buy right now because of its excellent portability, battery life, and, above all, performance. But buying the wrong MacBook Air M2 could result in a laptop that’s up to 50% slower. Seriously.
The iPhone 14 line could come in an impressive array of colors
If you were hoping the iPhone 14 line would come in a wide range of colors you might be in luck, as the latest leak suggests all four models might be offered in eight different shades. That’s based on images of unofficial iPhone cases shared on Twitter by Majin Bu...
