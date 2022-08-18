Read full article on original website
BBC
Moment superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy
Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea. The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy. The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Rejects Ukraine Demand of Blanket Visa Ban on Russians
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had first urged the visa...
US News and World Report
Relative of NZ Children Found Dead in Suitcases Believed to Be in S.Korea -Police
SEOUL (Reuters) - A woman believed to be a family member of the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police said on Monday. The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and had no record of...
US News and World Report
How Much Does a Cruise Cost?
With the rising cost of everything – including travel – cruise fares, some as low as $25 per person per night (based on double occupancy), seem like an incredible bargain. And they certainly can be, but the fares you see advertised online often don't include extras like taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, shore excursions, specialty dining, alcoholic beverages and more.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Will Not Agree to Freeze Front Lines to 'Calm' Russia - Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday. He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the war, saying this would pose...
US News and World Report
Colombia Will Guarantee Asylum, Petro Says, After Venezuela Urges Extradition
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia will guarantee the right to asylum and refuge, President Gustavo Petro said late on Monday, after a high-ranking Venezuelan lawmaker urged the extradition of his party's political opposition from Colombia. The South American neighbors have begun the process of normalizing their relations since the inauguration of...
US News and World Report
Slovakia to Donate 30 Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine -Minister
(Reuters) - Slovakia will send 30 tracked infantry fighting BVP-1 vehicles to Ukraine as it will receive 15 Leopard tanks from Germany, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Tuesday. Germany initially opposed providing Kyiv with heavy weaponry to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion launched on Feb. 24,...
US News and World Report
Cyprus Police Arrest Ukrainian Woman 'Holding Knife' at Russia Celebration
NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cypriot police have arrested a Ukrainian woman suspected of threatening a group of Russians with a knife as they celebrated their National Flag Day, police and media said on Tuesday. The woman, aged 55, appeared holding a knife as a group of about 20 flag-waving Russians gathered...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Its Bombers Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Agencies
(Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said two Russian strategic bombers patrolled neutral waters over the Sea of Japan, Russian news agencies reported, while South Korea said they had entered its air defence identification zone on Tuesday. The flight lasted about seven hours and the Russian planes were accompanied by South Korean...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says Five Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 20 Chinese aircraft and four Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Tuesday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island. China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims...
US News and World Report
Regular Exercise Can Help Shield You From Severe COVID
TUESDAY, Aug. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Looking for a new reason to work out?. Here's a good one: Regular exercise appears to significantly reduce your risk of getting COVID-19, a large international research review has found. And, if you do get COVID, the study found, routine moderate and/or intense...
US News and World Report
Passage on Fertility to Be Removed From Polish Textbook
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The publisher of a new textbook in Poland says it is removing a passage on human fertility that many interpreted as being about in vitro fertilization and which caused widespread offense. The publishing house, Bialy Kruk, said Monday that that it disagreed with the criticism...
US News and World Report
Jailed Shooter With a Death Wish Is Euthanised in Spain
BARCELONA (Reuters) -Spanish prison authorities on Tuesday euthanised a man who had shot and wounded four people in December and was subsequently wounded in a shootout with the police, rendering him paralyzed and begging to be allowed to die while awaiting trial. Courts allowed the man's assisted death after rejecting...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Warns China of 'Heavy Price' for Invasion on Battle Anniversary
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a "heavy price", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers. Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following...
US News and World Report
Russia Ammunition Stored Near Border Catches Fire, Official Blames Heat
(Reuters) - Ammunition being stored in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine caught fire on Tuesday, the second such incident in a week, and a local official said high temperatures were to blame. Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, said people near the village of Timonovo were evacuated...
US News and World Report
Meltdown Averted but Six Months On, Russians Face Economic Pain
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians. After predicting at one point that the economy would...
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Condemns Israeli Missile Strikes on Syria
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday condemned Israeli missile attacks against Syria, in comments that underline a chill in once-warm Russian-Israel relations. Lavrov was speaking at a joint news conference alongside his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad. Russia is a key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad...
US News and World Report
U.S. Adds Seven China-Related Entities to Export Control List
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has added seven China-related entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list, citing national security and foreign policy concerns, according to a U.S. Commerce Department notice published online on Tuesday. According to a notification posted to the Federal Register, China Aerospace Science...
US News and World Report
Eight Children Dead, More Missing as Flooding Destroys Afghan Homes
(Reuters) - At least eight children were killed in floods that swept away houses in central and eastern Afghanistan this week, the United Nations' children's agency said on Tuesday, adding that more children were missing. The United Nations is deploying response teams in eastern Afghanistan to provide aid to thousands...
US News and World Report
Almost 9,000 Ukrainian Military Killed in War With Russia -Armed Forces Chief
KYIV (Reuters) - Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday. The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine's military top brass since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Zaluzhnyi,...
