WTOK-TV
Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old from Starkville is getting attention for her courage to talk openly about her mental health status. Now, she is part of a national campaign to end the stigma among young people. Last year around this time, a few weeks into the school year, 15-year-old...
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Brown Jr.
CRAWFORD — Thomas Clayton Brown Jr., 37, died Aug. 12, 2022, in Crawford. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Longview in Starkville. Burial will follow at First Baptist Longview Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation is today from 2-5 p.m. at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Mr. Brown...
wtva.com
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
Commercial Dispatch
Chamber’s professional networking group rebuilds after pandemic
Paige Davis moved her family medical clinic from Starkville to Columbus in May. When she arrived, she didn’t know who to talk to or where to begin connecting with her newfound community. That all changed after she met Cathryn Borer. Borer, who was hired as director of the Columbus-Lowndes...
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
Commercial Dispatch
Sturgis South Bike Rally rumbles back
The streets of Sturgis — population 197 — were alive with the rumble of motorcycles for the first time in two years this weekend as the Sturgis South Bike Rally returned to town. The event ran from Thursday through Saturday and it offered a range of activities for...
Commercial Dispatch
New building allows for expansion of Starkville arts
Imagine a room, 15-by-15 feet. No windows to allow in natural light. Four desks situated in the middle of the room, taking up the bulk of the space. One would be forgiven for thinking this is the description of a startup business or even a broom closet. However, this was the former facilities for the Starkville Area Arts Council.
Commercial Dispatch
Leaders call $13M for Oktibbeha County Lake dam an ‘unofficial’ probability
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The purported sure thing of the county receiving $13 million in federal funds to repair the lake dam has proven, at least for now, to be more of a definite maybe. Carl Ray Furr, co-owner of Mississippi Engineering Group, told the board of supervisors Monday the...
Commercial Dispatch
Courtney Johnson-Ramsey
NOXUBEE COUNTY — Courtney Treneice Johnson-Ramsey, 33, died Aug. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at Noxubee High School. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Ramsey...
wtva.com
Man wanted in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
Commercial Dispatch
1,500 Lowndes homes could see wastewater bill double
An out-of-state utility who recently acquired wastewater customers scattered throughout Lowndes County is asking the Public Service Commission to allow them to more than double the average monthly sewer bill. Great River Utility Operating Company is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Central States Water Resources. CSWR bought out Wilco Sewer...
wcbi.com
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
Commercial Dispatch
Circuit court judge candidates discuss sentencing, violent crime at forum
As the sun began to lower behind the buildings on Commerce Street, seven 16th Circuit Court judge candidates filled West Point City Hall Thursday evening to speak to a crowd of nearly 50 prospective voters. In a forum organized by the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, One Voice and four area...
wcbi.com
Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
Commercial Dispatch
Patricia Knight
Patricia Ann Knight, 79, born in Fayette, AL on February 13, 1943, passed away peacefully with family by her side the evening of August 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She lived most of her working years in Mississippi raising her family there before moving to the inter coastal area of South Alabama where she called home in her later years.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 8-21-22
A rose to the arrival of high school football. Friday, area private schools began their seasons, getting a one-week headstart on our public school teams. Heritage Academy got the season off to a good start with a huge win Friday, but our other area teams — Starkville Academy, Oak Hill Academy, Columbus Christian Academy and Hebron Christian — came out on the losing end. Starkville Academy, the first area team to begin play, opened its season last week with a win, but fell to 1-1 with a tough overtime loss to Jackson Academy Friday. Although our teams didn’t fare well as a whole on Friday, the arrival of the season is cause for enthusiasm. High school football brings students, parents and the community together in a way nothing else quite provides. It’s not only the opening of the season for the players, but also the cheer squads and bands who have been working hard through the summer to prepare for the season. We wish all involved safe, fun and successful seasons.
Commercial Dispatch
Sherry Peoples
STARKVILLE — Sherry Elyane Peoples, 60, died Aug. 13, 2022, in Starkville. Services were Saturday at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Visitation was Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Peoples is survived by her loving companion, Vincent James Sireci Jr.; daughter, Amber Henderson; her siblings and two grandchildren.
Commercial Dispatch
Jean Parker
JACKSON — Jean Eaves Parker, 79, died Aug. 18, 2022, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. today at Brooksville Cemetery in Brooksville. A public visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. today at Cockrell Funeral Home in Macon. Mrs. Parker was born Dec. 6,...
Commercial Dispatch
Crown Club Members ‘Chalk the Sidewalks’ of local schools
The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown Club (JACCC) is thrilled to announce it recently completed the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. From Aug. 3 to Aug. 12, JACCC members and Junior Auxiliary active members used chalk to write positive messages and fun drawings on the sidewalks of Columbus Municipal School District’s elementary schools and Lowndes County School District’s elementary schools. Last year, this project was a huge success.
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
