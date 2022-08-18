ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Brown Jr.

CRAWFORD — Thomas Clayton Brown Jr., 37, died Aug. 12, 2022, in Crawford. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Longview in Starkville. Burial will follow at First Baptist Longview Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation is today from 2-5 p.m. at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Mr. Brown...
CRAWFORD, MS
wtva.com

EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
HOUSTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Chamber’s professional networking group rebuilds after pandemic

Paige Davis moved her family medical clinic from Starkville to Columbus in May. When she arrived, she didn’t know who to talk to or where to begin connecting with her newfound community. That all changed after she met Cathryn Borer. Borer, who was hired as director of the Columbus-Lowndes...
COLUMBUS, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Starkville, MS
Starkville, MS
Society
Starkville, MS
Business
Local
Mississippi Society
Commercial Dispatch

Sturgis South Bike Rally rumbles back

The streets of Sturgis — population 197 — were alive with the rumble of motorcycles for the first time in two years this weekend as the Sturgis South Bike Rally returned to town. The event ran from Thursday through Saturday and it offered a range of activities for...
STURGIS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

New building allows for expansion of Starkville arts

Imagine a room, 15-by-15 feet. No windows to allow in natural light. Four desks situated in the middle of the room, taking up the bulk of the space. One would be forgiven for thinking this is the description of a startup business or even a broom closet. However, this was the former facilities for the Starkville Area Arts Council.
STARKVILLE, MS
Person
Rick Ross
Commercial Dispatch

Courtney Johnson-Ramsey

NOXUBEE COUNTY — Courtney Treneice Johnson-Ramsey, 33, died Aug. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at Noxubee High School. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Ramsey...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Man wanted in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

1,500 Lowndes homes could see wastewater bill double

An out-of-state utility who recently acquired wastewater customers scattered throughout Lowndes County is asking the Public Service Commission to allow them to more than double the average monthly sewer bill. Great River Utility Operating Company is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Central States Water Resources. CSWR bought out Wilco Sewer...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Patricia Knight

Patricia Ann Knight, 79, born in Fayette, AL on February 13, 1943, passed away peacefully with family by her side the evening of August 4, 2022, after a brief illness. She lived most of her working years in Mississippi raising her family there before moving to the inter coastal area of South Alabama where she called home in her later years.
FAYETTE, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 8-21-22

A rose to the arrival of high school football. Friday, area private schools began their seasons, getting a one-week headstart on our public school teams. Heritage Academy got the season off to a good start with a huge win Friday, but our other area teams — Starkville Academy, Oak Hill Academy, Columbus Christian Academy and Hebron Christian — came out on the losing end. Starkville Academy, the first area team to begin play, opened its season last week with a win, but fell to 1-1 with a tough overtime loss to Jackson Academy Friday. Although our teams didn’t fare well as a whole on Friday, the arrival of the season is cause for enthusiasm. High school football brings students, parents and the community together in a way nothing else quite provides. It’s not only the opening of the season for the players, but also the cheer squads and bands who have been working hard through the summer to prepare for the season. We wish all involved safe, fun and successful seasons.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sherry Peoples

STARKVILLE — Sherry Elyane Peoples, 60, died Aug. 13, 2022, in Starkville. Services were Saturday at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Visitation was Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Peoples is survived by her loving companion, Vincent James Sireci Jr.; daughter, Amber Henderson; her siblings and two grandchildren.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jean Parker

JACKSON — Jean Eaves Parker, 79, died Aug. 18, 2022, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. today at Brooksville Cemetery in Brooksville. A public visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. today at Cockrell Funeral Home in Macon. Mrs. Parker was born Dec. 6,...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Crown Club Members ‘Chalk the Sidewalks’ of local schools

The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown Club (JACCC) is thrilled to announce it recently completed the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. From Aug. 3 to Aug. 12, JACCC members and Junior Auxiliary active members used chalk to write positive messages and fun drawings on the sidewalks of Columbus Municipal School District’s elementary schools and Lowndes County School District’s elementary schools. Last year, this project was a huge success.
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
STARKVILLE, MS

