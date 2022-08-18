Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
wtva.com
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
wcbi.com
Bikers and vendors preparing for Sturgis South Rally
STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you step outside in Oktibbeha County, you may feel the ground shaking a little. Don’t worry it’s not an earthquake. It’s from the rumbling of scores of motorcycle engines. Bikers are rolling in and vendors are setting up in Sturgis for...
wtva.com
Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
wcbi.com
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
wtva.com
Businessman shares backstory behind opening medical marijuana dispensary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi has awarded licenses to at least ten businesses to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Tupelo. One of them is Green Magnolia Dispensaries, and Joe Kea is a co-owner. A college roommate who died of pancreatic cancer is the motivation he cited for getting into...
wtva.com
Man wanted in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
Commercial Dispatch
Circuit court judge candidates discuss sentencing, violent crime at forum
As the sun began to lower behind the buildings on Commerce Street, seven 16th Circuit Court judge candidates filled West Point City Hall Thursday evening to speak to a crowd of nearly 50 prospective voters. In a forum organized by the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, One Voice and four area...
wcbi.com
The Golden Triangle may be close to landing its next major retailer
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- “It’s kind of dry… Basic… Boring,” said a Columbus shopper out and about Thursday. “Slim. It’s really slim pickings,” said another shopper. This is just a tiny sample of how consumers in the Golden Triangle describe the retail landscape. WCBI...
hottytoddy.com
Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
WLBT
Miss. deputies arrest man for allegedly attacking his ex, holding her against her will
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man Monday after he allegedly attacked his ex and held her against her will. “At some point in the night, it turned bad and was headed in a really bad direction,” Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says. “Luckily, she was able to get a phone and get out of the house.”
WLBT
Miss. mom says she found her son bleeding on the couch after deadly shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The front porch was still covered with shattered glass and what appeared to be blood Thursday afternoon at the crime scene of a shooting in Winona, Mississippi. The woman who lives at the home with her children said that when she got home Wednesday, she...
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired
Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center. Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault,...
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba
WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
wcbi.com
Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
wcbi.com
Columbus man has been charged with capital murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old man who went on the run after a Columbus shooting has been charged with capital murder. Kingduron Pyle is charged with killing 23 year old Shad Reese in November of 2021. Reece was found dead in his car on the 1400 block of...
kicks96news.com
Updated – Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday
12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area. 5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.
