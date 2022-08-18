ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
EXCLUSIVE: Houston High School trespasser apologizes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The young man who walked into Houston High School on Wednesday and stayed inside for two class periods spoke exclusively with WTVA 9 News on Friday. Amiro Alomari, 20, acknowledged he caused chaos, fear and panic. He admits the act was a bad idea. "I...
Bikers and vendors preparing for Sturgis South Rally

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you step outside in Oktibbeha County, you may feel the ground shaking a little. Don’t worry it’s not an earthquake. It’s from the rumbling of scores of motorcycle engines. Bikers are rolling in and vendors are setting up in Sturgis for...
Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
Man wanted in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
The Golden Triangle may be close to landing its next major retailer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- “It’s kind of dry… Basic… Boring,” said a Columbus shopper out and about Thursday. “Slim. It’s really slim pickings,” said another shopper. This is just a tiny sample of how consumers in the Golden Triangle describe the retail landscape. WCBI...
Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired

Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center. Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault,...
Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
Columbus man has been charged with capital murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old man who went on the run after a Columbus shooting has been charged with capital murder. Kingduron Pyle is charged with killing 23 year old Shad Reese in November of 2021. Reece was found dead in his car on the 1400 block of...
