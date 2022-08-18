Read full article on original website
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring, park service investigating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — No foul play is suspected in a hot spring-related death discovered after a human foot was found in Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service says. The foot was located in Abyss Pool, one of the deepest pools in Yellowstone National Park located in the West...
Fuel tanker truck rolls over, spills around 4,800 gallons of gasoline in Yellowstone on Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A fuel tanker truck lost control, rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of unleaded fuel early Friday morning while driving on a road that runs through Yellowstone National Park. The park said in a news release that the truck crashed in the early morning hours...
Consideration for Pathfinder Camporee continues, residents raise concerns over local impact
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting multiple versions of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the 2024 Pathfinder Camporee despite logistical concerns raised by local residents. The camporee is a major, six-day, international religious festival put on by the Seventh Day Adventist Church...
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!
One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through July 31 – August 16
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license July 31 through August 16. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Three new exhibits to be shown at the Brinton
Sept. 2 – Oct. 30, Last of the Lakota Dream Catchers: The Art of Roger Broer and Richard Red Owl, in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery. Sept. 3 – Oct. 31, Vitreous Visions: The Glass Art of Angela Babby, in the Northern Trust Gallery. Sept. 10...
Local law enforcement get another shot at winning Back the Blue softball tournament Sept. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Gillette Police Department will play softball together at Bicentennial Park, 300 W. Warlow Drive, Gillette, for the community they protect and serve. The third annual Back the Blue Softball Tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Sept. 3. It will include...
Former aerospace engineer turned oncologist joins Campbell County Health
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’ll be a changing of the guard in Campbell County Health’s Heptner Cancer Center with long time Radiation Oncologist Dr. John Stamato’s expected retirement this winter, the health organization said Wednesday. After 26 years of practice in Gillette, Stamato will retire from CCH...
Buffalo Wants to be a Contender in Class 3A [VIDEO]
A more veteran Buffalo Bison squad will be looking to make more noise in the 3A ranks during the upcoming 2022 season. After a two-year drop to Class 2A, this will be Buffalo’s third year back in 3A. After a 1-6 campaign in 2020, the Bison improved to 5-4 last year and reached the first round of the playoffs. The season didn’t conclude the way they hoped, as Buffalo lost its last three games of 2021.
