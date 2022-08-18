A more veteran Buffalo Bison squad will be looking to make more noise in the 3A ranks during the upcoming 2022 season. After a two-year drop to Class 2A, this will be Buffalo’s third year back in 3A. After a 1-6 campaign in 2020, the Bison improved to 5-4 last year and reached the first round of the playoffs. The season didn’t conclude the way they hoped, as Buffalo lost its last three games of 2021.

