Organizers hope the Middlebury Farmers’ Market will operate at the newly expanded and refurbished Triangle Park during the warmer months and at the VFW during cold months. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO