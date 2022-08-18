A rose to the arrival of high school football. Friday, area private schools began their seasons, getting a one-week headstart on our public school teams. Heritage Academy got the season off to a good start with a huge win Friday, but our other area teams — Starkville Academy, Oak Hill Academy, Columbus Christian Academy and Hebron Christian — came out on the losing end. Starkville Academy, the first area team to begin play, opened its season last week with a win, but fell to 1-1 with a tough overtime loss to Jackson Academy Friday. Although our teams didn’t fare well as a whole on Friday, the arrival of the season is cause for enthusiasm. High school football brings students, parents and the community together in a way nothing else quite provides. It’s not only the opening of the season for the players, but also the cheer squads and bands who have been working hard through the summer to prepare for the season. We wish all involved safe, fun and successful seasons.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO