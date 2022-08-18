Read full article on original website
Sturgis South Bike Rally rumbles back
The streets of Sturgis — population 197 — were alive with the rumble of motorcycles for the first time in two years this weekend as the Sturgis South Bike Rally returned to town. The event ran from Thursday through Saturday and it offered a range of activities for...
Monday Profile: Fields’ many paths in life keep leading him back to Columbus area
Teacher, pastor, singer. At one point in his life, Milton Fields has been all of those things, often at once. “I grew up here, most of my growing up years,” he said. “We were over in Alabama for a while. My father, O.L. Fields, was a minister, and he went over there to pastor and organize churches.”
Roses and thorns: 8-21-22
A rose to the arrival of high school football. Friday, area private schools began their seasons, getting a one-week headstart on our public school teams. Heritage Academy got the season off to a good start with a huge win Friday, but our other area teams — Starkville Academy, Oak Hill Academy, Columbus Christian Academy and Hebron Christian — came out on the losing end. Starkville Academy, the first area team to begin play, opened its season last week with a win, but fell to 1-1 with a tough overtime loss to Jackson Academy Friday. Although our teams didn’t fare well as a whole on Friday, the arrival of the season is cause for enthusiasm. High school football brings students, parents and the community together in a way nothing else quite provides. It’s not only the opening of the season for the players, but also the cheer squads and bands who have been working hard through the summer to prepare for the season. We wish all involved safe, fun and successful seasons.
Tupelo’s The Twisted Whisker is where cat lovers can gather
On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
Eddie Harris
STARKVILLE — Eddie Dean Harris, 67, died Aug. 16, 2022, in Starkville. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pine Grove MB Church in Starkville. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden of Starkville. Visitation is Monday from 2-6 p.m. at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Mrs. Harris is survived...
Thomas Brown Jr.
CRAWFORD — Thomas Clayton Brown Jr., 37, died Aug. 12, 2022, in Crawford. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Longview in Starkville. Burial will follow at First Baptist Longview Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation is today from 2-5 p.m. at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville. Mr. Brown...
New building allows for expansion of Starkville arts
Imagine a room, 15-by-15 feet. No windows to allow in natural light. Four desks situated in the middle of the room, taking up the bulk of the space. One would be forgiven for thinking this is the description of a startup business or even a broom closet. However, this was the former facilities for the Starkville Area Arts Council.
Mississippi State volleyball wins exhibition against Louisiana
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State volleyball team won in straight sets over Louisiana (25-23, 25-20, 25-19) in an exhibition match on Saturday at the Newell-Grissom Building. State had two players register 10-plus kills, including Gabby Waden, who also collected a double-double on the afternoon. “The energy, the atmosphere, and...
Mississippi State offense makes slight gains in second scrimmage
STARKVILLE — The hunt for consistency continues for Mississippi State. An offense trying to catch up with its defense made slight gains Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second major scrimmage and last open practice of August camp. Competing against what looks to be one of the Southeastern Conference’s better...
Courtney Johnson-Ramsey
NOXUBEE COUNTY — Courtney Treneice Johnson-Ramsey, 33, died Aug. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at Noxubee High School. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Ramsey...
Starkville High product Rufus Harvey stands out again for Mississippi State in preseason scrimmage
STARKVILLE — Time seemed to freeze inside the Palmeiro Center as wide receiver Rufus Harvey found himself sandwiched awkwardly between two defenders on a catch over the middle. But Harvey got up unharmed, spun the football on the turf and walked away. Not much could faze the Starkville High...
Johnny Nicholson
COLUMBUS — Johnny Will Nicholson, 88, died Aug. 15, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Visitation is from noon – 5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Nicholson was...
Starkville Academy football loses overtime heartbreaker to Jackson Academy
STARKVILLE — Fourth down. Three yards from the end zone. Overtime. Starkville Academy was that far away from its second win all time against Jackson Academy. The Raiders opted to kick a field goal on their overtime possession to take a three-point lead, opening the gates for a dramatic finish. The Volunteers took several cracks at the end zone, even benefiting from a defensive holding call on third down, but they just weren’t able to put the ball across the line.
Mississippi State soccer beats FIU for first win of season
MIAMI, Fla. — The Mississippi State soccer program recorded its first win of the 2022 season, defeating FIU, 3-1, in South Beach. Freshman Alivia Buxton led the charge in her second-career start, scoring twice on her only two shots of the match. The road win marks the second time...
Leaders call $13M for Oktibbeha County Lake dam an ‘unofficial’ probability
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The purported sure thing of the county receiving $13 million in federal funds to repair the lake dam has proven, at least for now, to be more of a definite maybe. Carl Ray Furr, co-owner of Mississippi Engineering Group, told the board of supervisors Monday the...
Crown Club Members ‘Chalk the Sidewalks’ of local schools
The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus Crown Club (JACCC) is thrilled to announce it recently completed the first of many projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. From Aug. 3 to Aug. 12, JACCC members and Junior Auxiliary active members used chalk to write positive messages and fun drawings on the sidewalks of Columbus Municipal School District’s elementary schools and Lowndes County School District’s elementary schools. Last year, this project was a huge success.
Chamber’s professional networking group rebuilds after pandemic
Paige Davis moved her family medical clinic from Starkville to Columbus in May. When she arrived, she didn’t know who to talk to or where to begin connecting with her newfound community. That all changed after she met Cathryn Borer. Borer, who was hired as director of the Columbus-Lowndes...
Johnny Smith Jr.
COLUMBUS — Johnny Smith Jr., 68, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Jean Parker
JACKSON — Jean Eaves Parker, 79, died Aug. 18, 2022, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. today at Brooksville Cemetery in Brooksville. A public visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. today at Cockrell Funeral Home in Macon. Mrs. Parker was born Dec. 6,...
Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 19)
HA — Jay Stevenson 55 run (Fisher kick), clock 7:51. LS — Jonathan Hart 1 run (kick failed), clock 5:15. HA — Stevenson 11 run (Fisher kick), clock 11:50. HA — Trey Naugher 20 pass from Jack Ketchum (Fisher 2-pt run good), clock 0:25. Third quarter.
