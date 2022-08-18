ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-CIA director agrees GOP most ‘nihilistic, dangerous’ political force

By Callie Patteson
 3 days ago

Forget al Qaeda, ISIS, Iran, Russia or China — former CIA Director Michael Hayden thinks the most dangerous people he’s ever seen are … Republicans.

The retired Air Force four-star general wholeheartedly concurred Wednesday night with an Aug. 12 Twitter post by Financial Times associate editor Edward Luce that read: “I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible than today’s Republicans. Nothing close.”

“I agree,” Hayden wrote . “And I was the CIA Director.”

Hayden’s remark stunned and appalled many social media users, some of whom pointed out that it played into former President Donald Trump’s theory of a “deep state.”
Julia Reinhart/ Getty Images

Hayden was America’s top spy from May 2006 to February 2009, and was one of the 51 former intelligence officials who cast doubt on The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop expose in an October 2020 public letter — which notoriously claimed the reporting had “the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Hayden’s remark stunned and appalled many social media users, some of whom pointed out that it played into former President Donald Trump’s theory of a “deep state” inside the federal government.

“SO STRANGE that people think intelligence community leaders might be extra-motivated to nail certain partisan actors and not always led strictly by the facts,” CNN contributor Mary Katharine Ham tweeted sarcastically in response to Hayden.

“This says more about the CIA than it does about Republicans,” tweeted Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak.

“So ‘today’s Republicans’ are more dangerous than ISIS, Al-Qaeda, etc?” asked author Matt Taibbi . “Given that you used drones to assassinate members of the latter groups, do you think that’s indicated here?”

“The man who was director of the NSA on 9/11 has thoughts,” deadpanned The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi.

Last week, Hayden appeared to imply that Trump should be executed for taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago following the FBI’s raid on the 45th president’s Florida resort.

Trump supporters break into the Capitol building while the Electoral College votes are being counted for the 2020 presidential election.
Gabriella Bass
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the US Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

The shocking remark was in response to historian Michael Beschloss, who posted an image of notorious spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg — who Beschloss noted were “convicted for giving U.S. nuclear secrets to Moscow, and were executed June 1953.”

“Sounds about right,” Hayden wrote.

While the posts made no specific mention of Trump, they coincided with a Washington Post report that claimed documents related to nuclear weapons were among the materials federal agents were looking for at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump denied the report, calling it a “hoax.”

His attorney, Christina Bobb, has also cast doubt that any nuclear documents were found, telling Fox News last week that she does “not believe there were any in there.”

