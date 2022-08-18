ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naked man exits car, calmly walks away after crash

By Olivia Land
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eO4r6_0hM8JwuY00

A driver involved in a car accident in Los Angeles gave rubberneckers something to gawk at when he got out of his vehicle naked at the scene, video shows.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Lester Avenue in Van Nuys, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4At4CE_0hM8JwuY00
The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
@mannyfargo/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9FxY_0hM8JwuY00
The naked man emerged from the vehicle apparently unscathed.
@mannyfargo/Twitter

The right front end of a blue truck collided with the curb, resulting in a small pileup.

A bystander’s footage , which made the rounds on Twitter, shows a naked man then exiting the blue truck via the passenger door. He does not appear to be injured and is holding some clothing in one hand.

The man, who has not been identified, calmly walks up the street and drops the clothing.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, no one involved in the accident was seriously hurt.

