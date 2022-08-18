Manchester City Loanee James McAtee Speaks Following Championship Debut

Manchester City starlet James McAtee enjoyed the first start of his professional career last night in Sheffield United's 2-1 against ten-men Sunderland.

McAtee made an instant impact for The Blades- the youngster's pressing ability was on display for all to see as he dispossessed Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil and found himself clean through on goal. The 19-year-old was then brought down by Neil who was subsequently shown a red card after McAtee got the better of him.

However, the midfielder's inexperience was also clear to see when Sunderland struck back. The ball was played to McAtee in midfield and the youngster hesitated slightly before moving for the ball, allowing a Sunderland midfielder to steal the ball away from him in a move that ended up with Lynden Gooch chipping the ball over United's keeper to halve The Black Cats' deficit.

However, despite this error, it was largely an impressive debut from the Cityzens loanee. Reflecting on his debut, he told SUTV (via YorkshireLive) : "I was really excited. I got to see all the fans, it was great. They looked after me and made me feel at home.

"Of course there were nerves, but it's always good to have nerves it means you are up for it, you want to play well. There were some nerves going into it. The first 15 I was just getting used to the speed and the tempo and then once I got into it I was enjoying my football."

McAtee also opened up on how he has had to adapt to a different style of play to the one that he has become accustomed to within City's academy. "It's a different style of play," he said "At City you want to keep the ball as long as possible. Here when you get forward you have to create those chances and slide people in.

"I thought in the first 15 I should have got on the ball more and after that slid a few more people in instead of playing the safe pass but apart from that I think I got stuck in and I got the player sent off. I did my part for the team and I made sure I worked hard."

His parent club will be hoping that his loan move gives him the experience he needs ahead of next season when he is likely to become more involved with City's first team. Considering the plan for McAtee initially this season was to compete for a place in the Sky Blues' first team, a successful spell in the Championship will hardly damage his prospects at the club.

