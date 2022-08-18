Busy Rangers Add Pitcher From Paternity Leave

Matt Moore rejoins the club with John King being sent to Triple-A.

The Texas Rangers announced Thursday that the club has activated left-handed pitcher Matt Moore from the paternity list and optioned left-handed pitcher John King to Triple-A Round Rock. Additionally, right-handed pitcher has been sent to Round Rock on an injury rehabilitation assignment.

The Rangers (52-65) closed out a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics (43-75) Thursday at 1:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The A's have won the last two games, including 7-2 on Wednesday night .

It's been a busy week for the Rangers with the firing of manager Chris Woodward and team president Jon Daniels . Tony Beasley has assumed the interim manager role , with general manager Chris Young overseeing all baseball operations .

Moore was placed on the Paternity List on Sunday and transferred to the Bereavement List on Wednesday. He and his wife, Anna, welcomed baby boy Zeke Robert, born Monday at 7:38 p.m. in Dallas. The left-hander has gone 4-2 with a 2.00 ERA (12 ER/54.0 IP) and two saves over 42 relief appearances this season.

King has gone 1-3 with a 4.67 ERA over 31 relief outings spanning two stints with Texas: Opening Day-July 5 and August 10-17. This is his third straight campaign with Major League action. He has spent the balance of 2022 with Round Rock.

Santana was placed on the 15-day Injured List on August 4, retroactive to August 3, with a left ankle sprain. He is expected to pitch in Round Rock’s 7:05 p.m. CT home game tonight against El Paso. Santana has gone 3-6 with one save and a 5.09 ERA over 46 relief outings for Texas this season

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on the club’s Major League roster, along with two players (Mitch Garver and Eli White) on the 60-day Injured List.