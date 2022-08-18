Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream The Last Deadly Mission Free Online
Cast: Daniel Auteuil Olivia Bonamy Catherine Marchal Francis Renaud Gérald Laroche. A washed-up Marseilles cop (Auteuil) earns a chance at redemption by protecting a woman from the man who killed her parents as he is about to be released from prison. Is The Last Deadly Mission on Netflix?. Unfortunately,...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Disney+ Day lineup to include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, 'Star Wars' premieres
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Disney+ Day, on Sept. 8, will include premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons and more. Thor: Love and Thunder and Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, Remembering, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances, Tierra Incógnita, Frozen and Frozen 2 sing-alongs will stream that day.
Chinese censors alter ending of Minions: The Rise of Gru film
Censors have altered the ending of the recent animated film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, for its domestic release in China, as spotted by viewers across the country. This is yet another example of China editing a popular Hollywood film. According to posts and screenshots from the movie shared on Weibo, a platform similar to Twitter, censors tacked on an addendum which shows that Wild Knuckles, a main character in the heist film, was caught by police and served 20 years in jail.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's Release Date Could Be Revealed This September
While there’s no word yet on an official release, it seems that the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date might be announced this September. Recently, the TV anime’s official website revealed that a special Jujutsu Kaisen program will air on MBS / TBS in Japan on September 18, 2022, at 5 PM JST (4 AM ET / 1 AM PT). The program will reveal new info on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.
House of the Dragon Gets Negative Reviews for Having 'Too Many Targaryens'
House of the Dragon is already set to premiere this weekend and early reviews are finally here. So what are people saying about the Game of Thrones prequel? Not surprisingly, the new HBO series is already getting a lot of great feedback. However, there are also some negative reviews claiming that the show has "too many Targaryens."
Good Omens Stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen Reunite for New Sandman Episode
The two-part bonus episode of The Sandman is a truly exciting one for fans who love Neil Gaiman's comic book series. However, it's also a cool one for those who enjoy the author's other works. That's because the animated adaptation of A Dream of a Thousand Cats features the voices of Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen ahead of their return as Crowley and Aziraphale in the Amazon show's Season 2!
