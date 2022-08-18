Cast: Zohra Lampert Barton Heyman Kevin O'Connor Gretchen Corbett Alan Manson. Newly released from a mental ward, Jessica hopes to return to life the way it was before her nervous breakdown. But when Jessica moves to a country house with her husband and a close friend, she finds a mysterious girl living in there who may or may not be a vampire. Jessica's terror and paranoia resurface as evil forces surround her, making her wonder: Are the visions real or is she slipping back into madness?

