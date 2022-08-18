ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Let's Scare Jessica to Death Free Online

Cast: Zohra Lampert Barton Heyman Kevin O'Connor Gretchen Corbett Alan Manson. Newly released from a mental ward, Jessica hopes to return to life the way it was before her nervous breakdown. But when Jessica moves to a country house with her husband and a close friend, she finds a mysterious girl living in there who may or may not be a vampire. Jessica's terror and paranoia resurface as evil forces surround her, making her wonder: Are the visions real or is she slipping back into madness?
Where to Watch and Stream The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water Free Online

Cast: John Ingle Kenneth Mars Miriam Flynn Thomas Dekker Anndi McAfee. When heavy rains create a mysterious "new water", Littlefoot sets off to explore the Great Valley and quickly becomes friends with Mo, a fun-loving dolphin-like creature, who has been isolated from his pod by the weather. When Littlefoot and friends get separated from their parents because of an Earthshake, they help Mo get back home to the Big Water, while avoiding a hungry "Sharptooth Swimmer".
Where to Watch and Stream The Fourth Protocol Free Online

Cast: Michael Caine Pierce Brosnan Ned Beatty Joanna Cassidy Julian Glover. Led by Kim Philby, Plan Aurora is a plan that breaches the top-secret Fourth Protocol and turns the fears that shaped it into a living nightmare. A crack Soviet agent, placed under cover in a quiet English country town, begins to assemble a nuclear bomb, whilst an MI5 agent attempts to prevent it's detonation.
Rowan Atkinson
Overlord Holy Kingdom Arc Movie Gets First Teaser Visual

While the fourth season is still airing, the Overlord Holy Kingdom arc anime movie has received a new key visual ahead of its upcoming release. The new key visual was shared via the Overlord website and official Twitter account. Check it out here:. The key visual features Ainz Ooal Gown...
Chisato’s Revealing Handstand Goes Viral After Lycoris Recoil Episode 8

As the show continues to be one of the surprise hits of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 had a moment featuring Chisato in a revealing pose that went viral online. On Twitter, a tweet with a picture of Chisato doing a handstand gained got thousands of likes...
One Piece Film: Red Rolls Out Uta-Themed Taxis and Trains

After getting fashion and merch collaborations, One Piece Film: Red has now rolled out a fleet of Uta-themed taxis called “UTAXI” along with One Piece Red-themed trains in Japan. As part of the promotion for the movie, a fleet of UTAXI vehicles was deployed in Tokyo where they...
House of the Dragon Gets Negative Reviews for Having 'Too Many Targaryens'

House of the Dragon is already set to premiere this weekend and early reviews are finally here. So what are people saying about the Game of Thrones prequel? Not surprisingly, the new HBO series is already getting a lot of great feedback. However, there are also some negative reviews claiming that the show has "too many Targaryens."
