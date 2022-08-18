Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Let's Scare Jessica to Death Free Online
Cast: Zohra Lampert Barton Heyman Kevin O'Connor Gretchen Corbett Alan Manson. Newly released from a mental ward, Jessica hopes to return to life the way it was before her nervous breakdown. But when Jessica moves to a country house with her husband and a close friend, she finds a mysterious girl living in there who may or may not be a vampire. Jessica's terror and paranoia resurface as evil forces surround her, making her wonder: Are the visions real or is she slipping back into madness?
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Where to Watch and Stream The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water Free Online
Cast: John Ingle Kenneth Mars Miriam Flynn Thomas Dekker Anndi McAfee. When heavy rains create a mysterious "new water", Littlefoot sets off to explore the Great Valley and quickly becomes friends with Mo, a fun-loving dolphin-like creature, who has been isolated from his pod by the weather. When Littlefoot and friends get separated from their parents because of an Earthshake, they help Mo get back home to the Big Water, while avoiding a hungry "Sharptooth Swimmer".
Where to Watch and Stream The Fourth Protocol Free Online
Cast: Michael Caine Pierce Brosnan Ned Beatty Joanna Cassidy Julian Glover. Led by Kim Philby, Plan Aurora is a plan that breaches the top-secret Fourth Protocol and turns the fears that shaped it into a living nightmare. A crack Soviet agent, placed under cover in a quiet English country town, begins to assemble a nuclear bomb, whilst an MI5 agent attempts to prevent it's detonation.
A Silent Voice Director Naoko Yamada Produces Original Anime for Amazon Prime's Modern Love: Tokyo
Naoko Yamada is one of the most well-known directors among anime fans, and it was just revealed that the A Silent Voice director is working on an original anime for Amazon Prime’s Modern Love: Tokyo. Recently, it was revealed that Yamada is directing an anime episode in the upcoming...
Overlord Holy Kingdom Arc Movie Gets First Teaser Visual
While the fourth season is still airing, the Overlord Holy Kingdom arc anime movie has received a new key visual ahead of its upcoming release. The new key visual was shared via the Overlord website and official Twitter account. Check it out here:. The key visual features Ainz Ooal Gown...
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Documentary Sets September Release on Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi was a huge success when it premiered on Disney+ earlier this summer as fans were eagerly anticipating every week for the Jedi Master's journey in the galaxy far, far away. Now, we'll finally get our glimpse at the behind-the-scenes of the six-episode series during the upcoming Disney+ Day.
YouTube removes video of Tesla fans using kids to test whether the carmaker's Full Self-Driving software stops for children
After a video of a Tesla crashing into a child-sized dummy went viral, several drivers have tested how FSD reacts to kids.
Chisato’s Revealing Handstand Goes Viral After Lycoris Recoil Episode 8
As the show continues to be one of the surprise hits of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 had a moment featuring Chisato in a revealing pose that went viral online. On Twitter, a tweet with a picture of Chisato doing a handstand gained got thousands of likes...
One Piece Film: Red Rolls Out Uta-Themed Taxis and Trains
After getting fashion and merch collaborations, One Piece Film: Red has now rolled out a fleet of Uta-themed taxis called “UTAXI” along with One Piece Red-themed trains in Japan. As part of the promotion for the movie, a fleet of UTAXI vehicles was deployed in Tokyo where they...
House of the Dragon Gets Negative Reviews for Having 'Too Many Targaryens'
House of the Dragon is already set to premiere this weekend and early reviews are finally here. So what are people saying about the Game of Thrones prequel? Not surprisingly, the new HBO series is already getting a lot of great feedback. However, there are also some negative reviews claiming that the show has "too many Targaryens."
