Box Butte Co. Fair Cake and Cookie Jar results
Box Butte County Fair Cake and Cookie Jar Results:. (Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Abigail LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Purple Champion Senior Auction Cake. Donna LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Blue. Jacen Buskirk Junior Decorated Auction Cake (8-11) Purple Reserve Champion Junior Auction Cake. Kamryn...
'Friendly Festival' to be held in Hay Springs
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations will be holding the 94th annual Hay Springs Friendly Festival Aug. 25 - Aug. 28. This year's Grand Marshals are Jim and Sandy Heesacker.
CSC High Plains Herbarium’s digital footprint reaches 52,000 entries
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s High Plains Herbarium digital collection is the largest of any Nebraska herbarium, according to Herbarium Director Steve Rolfsmeier. Data for more than 52,000 specimens are searchable online and more than half of the entries have images associated with them, according to Rolfsmeier. This is about 80 percent of the college’s flowering plants, ferns and conifer specimens.
Alliance police to hold Elkhorn, Grand Neighborhoods meeting
The Elkhorn and Grand Neighborhoods are having a neighborhood meeting together on August 20th at 5PM in the Knight Museum. Meet your Neighborhood Beat Officers, voice concerns, and learn how you can help the department and your community.
Alliance Rec Center awarded grant from United Way serving Box Butte, Dawes Counties
ALLIANCE – The Alliance Rec Center is pleased to announce a grant award of $5,000 from the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County. The award is part of a funding initiative to maintain the Alliance Rec Center’s commitment to ensuring financial aid remains available for ARC AfterSchool and facility membership.
A-Town Zesto wins 'Best Burger in the Panhandle' contest
A-Town Zesto in Alliance won the "Best Burger in the Panhandle Contest". The contest was held in July on Eagle Radio's Panhandle Post website. A-Town Zesto competed against Q's Dairy Sweet and The Tailgate Bar and Grill in Crawford, and Brother's 27th Street Wings and Burgers in Scottsbluff. Zesto won...
Alliance man arrested in Scottsbluff following vehicle, foot pursuit
On Aug. 19 at 6:35 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. At approximately 6:51 p.m. officers located the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of 7th Avenue and East Overland Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. 38-year-old...
Autumn in Alliance Festival to host 'Chili, Cinnamon Roll Cook-Off'
Alliance – The City of Alliance is bringing back the Fall Festival this year! Autumn in Alliance will be at Central Park on Friday, September 23th thru Sunday, September 25th. During Autumn in Alliance the City will be hosting a Chili & Cinnamon Roll-Cook-off at the patio behind the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.
Blood drive to be held at Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department
The Hemingford Blood Drive will be held today, Aug 17. at the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department. The blood drive will run until 12 p.m. First time donors are asked to bring a driver license. Walk-ins are welcome. If you have any questions, call Barb at (308) 760-0804.
Community pays respects for fallen Scottsbluff firefighter Ryan Lohr
Hundreds of family members, friends and first responders packed the WNCC gymnasium Saturday to pay their respects to Scottsbluff Fire Department Capt. Ryan Lohr. Lohr, 47, died Aug. 13 after an eight-month battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his parents, wife, children and several other family members. The...
Chadron English, Theatre majors participate in Story Catcher
CHADRON – Five Chadron State College students attended the Story Catcher Writing Workshop and Festival July 19-22 in Gunnison, Colorado. The CSC Dean’s Council and Dean Jim Margetts assisted with funding the students’ travel according to Dr. Matt Evertson, Professor of English. “It was a successful workshop...
Gordon Memorial Health Services names Alliance native new CEO
Gordon, Neb. ― The Board of Directors of Gordon Memorial Health Services has appointed Megan Heath as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Heath assumed administrative responsibilities for the hospital and rural outreach clinics on August 15th. Megan is a native of Alliance, Nebraska and graduated from Chadron State College in 2010, where she earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one being Business Administration with an emphasis in Management, and the other in Psychology. After receiving her first two bachelor’s degrees, Megan went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing before beginning her career as a night shift Registered Nurse for Gordon Memorial Hospital in March of 2011. Megan stated that, “I found the Gordon community to be my home away from home.” Since 2016, Megan has maintained a role as Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital. In her spare time, she enjoys a good joke, traveling and spending time with her husband and three kids.
Sheldon Statewide exhibition opens Aug. 31 in Chadron
CHADRON – Chadron State College will host On the Road Again, an art exhibition related to the open road, in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery Aug. 31-Sept. 28. The pieces were selected from the collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Hours for the gallery are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 308-432-6317 for more information or to schedule a weekend or evening gallery visit.
French-Collins named CSC Interim Dean of Business, Math, Science
CHADRON – Dr. Shaunda French-Collins has been named Chadron State College’s Interim Dean of Graduate Studies and the School of Business, Math, and Science, Vice President Jim Powell announced Tuesday. French-Collins replaces Dr. Wendy Waugh, who will be the Dean of Graduate Studies at Nebraska Wesleyan University. “Dr...
POST PODCAST: Alliance City Manager Seth Sorenson
Alliance City Manager Seth Sorenson discusses items on the 8/16/22 Alliance City Council meeting agenda.
Williams attends Becoming a Provost Academy, thanks CSC administrators
CHADRON – Dr. Alaric Williams, Dean of Professional Studies and Applied Sciences, recently attended the Becoming Academic Provost Academy in Portland hosted by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. Williams said a key takeaway from the academy was to always keep students in mind when making decisions.
Alliance landfill partially closed
Alliance – The Alliance Landfill is partially closed due to muddy conditions. The top of the hill is closed to the public due to unsafe conditions. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 4 - Aug. 17
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200665 15:31 10-45 : MVA INJURY 5th and Yellowstone / motor vehicle crash / investigation made on scene / citation issued Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200667 10:36 WELFARE : WELFARE 700 W. 14TH ST./ MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY/ SUBJECT PLACED UNDER PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200668 14:03 THEFT : THEFT...
Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.
