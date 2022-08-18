ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Butte County, NE

Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co. Fair Cake and Cookie Jar results

Box Butte County Fair Cake and Cookie Jar Results:. (Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Abigail LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Purple Champion Senior Auction Cake. Donna LeMunyan Senior Decorated Auction Cake (12-18) Blue. Jacen Buskirk Junior Decorated Auction Cake (8-11) Purple Reserve Champion Junior Auction Cake. Kamryn...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

'Friendly Festival' to be held in Hay Springs

The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations will be holding the 94th annual Hay Springs Friendly Festival Aug. 25 - Aug. 28. This year's Grand Marshals are Jim and Sandy Heesacker.
HAY SPRINGS, NE
Panhandle Post

CSC High Plains Herbarium’s digital footprint reaches 52,000 entries

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s High Plains Herbarium digital collection is the largest of any Nebraska herbarium, according to Herbarium Director Steve Rolfsmeier. Data for more than 52,000 specimens are searchable online and more than half of the entries have images associated with them, according to Rolfsmeier. This is about 80 percent of the college’s flowering plants, ferns and conifer specimens.
CHADRON, NE
Kearney Hub

Community pays respects for fallen Scottsbluff firefighter Ryan Lohr

Hundreds of family members, friends and first responders packed the WNCC gymnasium Saturday to pay their respects to Scottsbluff Fire Department Capt. Ryan Lohr. Lohr, 47, died Aug. 13 after an eight-month battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his parents, wife, children and several other family members. The...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron English, Theatre majors participate in Story Catcher

CHADRON – Five Chadron State College students attended the Story Catcher Writing Workshop and Festival July 19-22 in Gunnison, Colorado. The CSC Dean’s Council and Dean Jim Margetts assisted with funding the students’ travel according to Dr. Matt Evertson, Professor of English. “It was a successful workshop...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Gordon Memorial Health Services names Alliance native new CEO

Gordon, Neb. ― The Board of Directors of Gordon Memorial Health Services has appointed Megan Heath as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mrs. Heath assumed administrative responsibilities for the hospital and rural outreach clinics on August 15th. Megan is a native of Alliance, Nebraska and graduated from Chadron State College in 2010, where she earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees, one being Business Administration with an emphasis in Management, and the other in Psychology. After receiving her first two bachelor’s degrees, Megan went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing before beginning her career as a night shift Registered Nurse for Gordon Memorial Hospital in March of 2011. Megan stated that, “I found the Gordon community to be my home away from home.” Since 2016, Megan has maintained a role as Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital. In her spare time, she enjoys a good joke, traveling and spending time with her husband and three kids.
GORDON, NE
Panhandle Post

Sheldon Statewide exhibition opens Aug. 31 in Chadron

CHADRON – Chadron State College will host On the Road Again, an art exhibition related to the open road, in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery Aug. 31-Sept. 28. The pieces were selected from the collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Hours for the gallery are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 308-432-6317 for more information or to schedule a weekend or evening gallery visit.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

French-Collins named CSC Interim Dean of Business, Math, Science

CHADRON – Dr. Shaunda French-Collins has been named Chadron State College’s Interim Dean of Graduate Studies and the School of Business, Math, and Science, Vice President Jim Powell announced Tuesday. French-Collins replaces Dr. Wendy Waugh, who will be the Dean of Graduate Studies at Nebraska Wesleyan University. “Dr...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance landfill partially closed

Alliance – The Alliance Landfill is partially closed due to muddy conditions. The top of the hill is closed to the public due to unsafe conditions. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Aug. 4 - Aug. 17

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200665 15:31 10-45 : MVA INJURY 5th and Yellowstone / motor vehicle crash / investigation made on scene / citation issued Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200667 10:36 WELFARE : WELFARE 700 W. 14TH ST./ MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY/ SUBJECT PLACED UNDER PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200668 14:03 THEFT : THEFT...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

