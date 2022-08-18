Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/21/22
Sports Illustrated | Zach Koons: The Yankees offense continues to stall, scoring three or fewer runs in 13 of the last 16 contests as part of a 9-20 stretch to start the second half. They’ve seen their lead in the division shrink from a season-high of 15.5 games to just seven games after another uninspired loss to the Blue Jays yesterday afternoon. And in the postgame comments following their loss Friday night, the normally even-keel Aaron Boone finally began to show some frayed nerves.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Second Half Performance - "A Possibility"
FYI - Based on the Yankees "Current Rate of Winning Percentage" (.333) in the 27 games since the All Star game (9W-18L=27) and with 43 games remaining (potential 14W-29L=43) , the Yankees "COULD POSSIBLY" finish the second half of the season with a 23W-47L record/ .333 Winning Percentage. Couple the...
Pinstripe Alley
Is Boone Alive?
Prior to the July 19th All Star game the Yankees had lost 28 games. Since the July 19th All Star game and in a matter of 32 days, they have lost 20 games. Is Boone alive and breathing and does he realize he’s on the verge of flushing the entire 2022 season down the toilet? What the heck is Boone thinking and what’s he doing to salvage this season?
Pinstripe Alley
A Mission to Baseball History
First of all, I want to assure you, I’m a huge Yankees fan and I love the history made by many Yankee players. But out of respect for the game of baseball and legendary players making history, I suggest you might want to shift your attention to Albert Pujols.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/21/22
The Yankees have lost three in a row, and if it weren’t Josh Donaldson’s miracle earlier this week, it would be many more. They’ll be desperate to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays today, as another loss would allow their rivals to pull within just six games in the division. That would have been unthinkable when the lead stood at as high as 15.5 games as recently as the morning of July 9th.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Gerrit Cole vs. Mitch White
We usually use this space to talk about the day’s starting pitching, since for 140 years or so your starter’s performance has had the single biggest impact on your team’s chances of winning. Headed into the third game of this four-game set with the Blue Jays, however, it’s somewhat obvious to me that it doesn’t really matter what Gerrit Cole does, if the lineup can’t find some way to make some kind of impact.
Pinstripe Alley
Reflecting on Dellin Betances’ legacy
Dellin Betances was extremely influential in shaping how I — and the baseball world writ large — view the potential impact that a relief ace can have on a team. His primary five-year run in the Bronx was one of the most dominant stretches ever experienced by any reliever. The first three years were highlighted by Dellin getting the call from manager Joe Girardi pretty much anytime there was a semi-important situation in a game. My brother and I used to make a joke that he was the only reliever who Girardi knew existed in the bullpen.
Pinstripe Alley
What went wrong for Frankie Montas against the Blue Jays?
Frankie Montas is not off to the best of starts in a Yankees uniform. Before getting to the specific topic of last night's outing, it is essential to reinforce the all-too-known speech of this being only his third game since the trade and that it is hardly a large enough sample to judge a pitcher of his caliber.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Nestor Cortes vs. Alek Manoah
After yet another loss yesterday, the Yankees will begin today looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays. The lead in the AL East is now down to seven games and a loss today will have it fall to the lowest it’s been since early June. However, every day is theoretically a new day and another chance of turning things around and getting back on track. Here’s to today maybe being that.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon vs. Kevin Gausman
Last night’s series opener against the Blue Jays did not do much to dispel the notion that the Yankees are sinking like a ship in August (now 4-12 in the month). As Sam warned earlier today, the fun of the walk-off grand slam game could be rendered a mere fluke if the team doesn’t do anything to keep that energy up, and for as much as Frankie Montas struggled yesterday, the offense was pretty dismal against José Berríos, who has slumped for most of 2022.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: 2021 vibes, postseason scheduling, and Gleyber Torres
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. OLDY MOLDY asks: Is the first half dominance explained by strength of schedule? The recent tail dive seemed to start...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees lefty Matt Krook has had ups and downs in Triple-A
With a 3.17 ERA in 76.2 Triple-A innings last year (after a stellar showing in Double-A), the arrow was pointing up for left-handed pitcher Matt Krook, despite his 5.75 BB/K in Scranton. It was his first go-round at the minors’ highest level, and he showed some excellent strikeout ability (10.33 K/9) to offer some optimism that he could be a backend starter in the future.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Joba Chamberlain says to relax
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well into the second half, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2: Benintendi’s first Yankee homer leads to much-needed win
As evidenced by what happened after Wednesday’s walk-off win, it’s going to take more than one victory for the Yankees to get out of their funk. However, the way this particular game played out should hopefully provide some sort of morale boost. After taking two separate one-run leads,...
Pinstripe Alley
The fall of Miguel Andújar
There are two moments that probably represent the peak of Miguel Andújar’s Yankee career, one private and one very public. In the 2017 offseason, the Yankees were pursuing a trade for Gerrit Cole, a pitcher who the team had coveted since drafting him in the first round out of high school in 2008. The Pirates wanted a package of both Clint Frazier and Andújar, a sticking point for Brian Cashman.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 0, Blue Jays 4: The malaise rolls on
One can’t say enough about how bad the Yankees look right now. They entered August with a middling record over the previous six weeks or so, and somehow, they’ve made that seem good in comparison to their current play. It’s just the same crap day after day with the only reprieve being minor miracles leading to narrow wins. But those have been rare, and New York is now 4-13 in August and 12-24 since their high-water mark on July 8th after another awful effort on Friday night.
