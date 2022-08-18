Dellin Betances was extremely influential in shaping how I — and the baseball world writ large — view the potential impact that a relief ace can have on a team. His primary five-year run in the Bronx was one of the most dominant stretches ever experienced by any reliever. The first three years were highlighted by Dellin getting the call from manager Joe Girardi pretty much anytime there was a semi-important situation in a game. My brother and I used to make a joke that he was the only reliever who Girardi knew existed in the bullpen.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO