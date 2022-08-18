Read full article on original website
Weeks, Raymond Dewey
Raymond Dewey Weeks, age 83, of Christiansburg, died, Friday, August 19, 2022, at New River Valley Medical Center. He was born in Russell County, VA on May 13, 1939 to the late Rev. Dewey and Artie Kegley Weeks. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley F. Weeks; brothers, Willie Weeks, Guy Weeks; sisters, Margie Roark, Leona Hughes, Frances Morrison.
Whittaker, Waverley Clifton
Waverley “Hoppy” or “Goat” Clifton Whittaker 86 of Rich Creek, VA. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Hoppy was born on December 8, 1935, in Ripplemead and was a son of the late Clifton Whittaker and Margaret Fillinger Whittaker. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Jerry Michael Whittaker.
Womack, Lawrence Albert
Lawrence Albert Womack, age 54, of Blacksburg, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 14, 1968 to Dale and Diane Perfater Womack. He is preceded in death by his dad, Dale; grandparents, William and Dorothy Womack, Dewey and Elizabeth Perfater. Lawrence was...
Copenhaver, Ranny
Ranny Copenhaver, 71, of Crockett, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born on February 1, 1951, in Wythe County, Va., he was the son of the late William “Bill” and Emma Marsh Copenhaver. Ranny graduated in 1969 from Rural Retreat High School....
Lee, Thaddeus Carmichael
Thaddeus Carmichael Lee, M.D., passed away on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, at the age of 78. He is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Dixon Lee, Jr., mother, Mattie McClemore Lee, and brothers, Daniel Dixon Lee, III, John Munroe Lee, and Michael Ellis Lee. He is survived by his...
Collins, David Lynn
David Lynn Collins, 77 of Christiansburg, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer. He was born in Alton, West Virginia on January 27, 1945, to the Rev. Manley O. Collins and Wanoka Jane Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Deloris Cain and Darlene Scott.
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The search for Shawn Tolbert pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery County after he fled in a police chase, crashed his car, and continued on foot. Tolbert was seen in Brush Mountain Estates on security footage trying to get into homes. Residents in the neighborhood...
Shawn Tolbert Search Update
UPDATE 08/19/2022 10:15 PM: In regards to the Brush Mountain search for Shawn Tolbert, law enforcement has remained in the area throughout the day. We have utilized saturation patrols, foot patrols, K-9 units, and drone searches when following up on sighting reports. We have received no reported sightings since this morning; however, we will continue to keep deputies in the area throughout the night. We ask everyone to remain vigilant in case he has not left the area and remember to call 911 if you see someone matching the description released previously. We will not be sending further updates at this point unless new information is discovered.
Dowdy, Joshua Michael
Joshua Michael Dowdy, age 33, of Christiansburg died Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born in Radford, Virginia on March 13, 1989. He is preceded in death by his sister Ashley Dowdy, Uncle Gary Dowdy, and Grandfather Bobby Dowdy. He is survived by his mother, Sheri...
whee.net
Patrick leads area in SOL scores
Patrick schools showing quickest recovery from pandemic. The latest Standards of Learning scores are out and while Martinsville and Henry County school districts fell below state averages, Patrick County exceeded those averages in all categories. The Virginia Department of Education released the scores for all public schools on Thursday and out of the three school districts, Patrick County not only outpaced the state, but had better scores in every subject area than either Henry County or Martinsville and improved in all categories over the previous year.
Smith, Robin Swain
Robin Swain Smith, 63, of Riner, VA, passed away on August 19, 2022. She is survived by her husband Mike, her children, Sarah, Kandice, Erin, Robert and Jim and four grandchildren. No services will take place per Robin’s wishes, but we do appreciate your love and support.
wfirnews.com
Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years
A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
Travis Wells is leaving WDBJ7 for Virginia Tech
WDBJ 7 Sports Director Travis Wells whohas worked for News 7 since 2008, is leaving the local network to work for Virginia Tech. Wells spearheaded the station’s coverage of ACC basketball and football and also anchored WDBJ’s high school football program – Friday Football Extra – for close to 15 years. His final day of employment in the Roanoke Valley was Friday, August 11. In 2015 and 2016 the National Sports Media Association named Wells Virginia Sportscaster of the Year.
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Musician Charles Esten to perform at The Coves Amphitheater
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -When singer-songwriter Charles Esten isn’t on stage entertaining audiences, he’s playing evil father Ward Cameron on the Netflix hit, “Outer Banks.”. “We are nearly done with season three and it has been a wild, wild ride. It has been so much fun. This show...
wfirnews.com
Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage
(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
wfxrtv.com
Residents urged to keep doors and vehicles locked, authorities say man wanted seen in Giles County
UPDATE 8:55 p.m. (8/19/2022): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the latest sighting of Shawn Tolbert. According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, Tolbert was last seen in the Pandapas Pond, Fortress Road, and the Giles County line. Deputies are warning residents in...
Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
WSLS
Beck is back with Virginia Tech football
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry calls him “White Lightning” because of his remarkable speed. The Hokies football program is hoping that speed can be on display this season as Cole Beck makes a return to the gridiron. “When I stopped playing football I...
WSET
'Opioid Crisis:' Montgomery Co. begins to receive 2022 settlement dollars
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Montgomery County has begun receiving settlement distributions from nationwide settlements with three pharmaceutical distributors and an opioid manufacturer that helped to fuel the opioid epidemic. In all, Virginia and its localities will receive approximately $530 million over a period of 16 years in the...
