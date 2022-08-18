MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended and a state police investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee. The third officer holds him against the pavement. Two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and one Mulberry police officer were suspended Sunday, city and county authorities said.

