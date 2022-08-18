ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Man breaks into home, locks himself in bathroom

By By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A St. Paul, Minnesota, man broke into a home in Chippewa Falls and barricaded himself in a bathroom, apparently preparing to take a bath, police say.

Kyle S. Kazle, 29, was charged in Chippewa County Court with burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He posted a $1,000 cash bond on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a residence at 6:06 a.m. Aug. 10 for a report of a complete stranger in the home. When police arrived, they were told the man, later identified as Kazle, had locked himself in the bathroom.

Officers ordered Kazle to exit the bathroom, which he did, wearing just a T-shirt and underwear, which was inside out. His pants were located on the bathroom floor. The tub was running, so Kazle apparently intended to bathe. Kazle claimed “he lived there with his girlfriend.” No one residing in the home said they knew Kazle, and they don’t know how he entered the residence.

When officers interviewed Kazle, he provided an address in Rochester, and he claimed he was in that apartment. Officers informed him he was actually in Chippewa Falls, but Kazle insisted he was in his residence. Officers noted a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from Kazle.

As terms of his release, Kazle cannot possess or consume alcohol, and he cannot have any contact with the victims or their residence.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, WI
State
Minnesota State
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Chippewa Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
320
Followers
416
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy