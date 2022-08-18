Man breaks into home, locks himself in bathroom

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A St. Paul, Minnesota, man broke into a home in Chippewa Falls and barricaded himself in a bathroom, apparently preparing to take a bath, police say.

Kyle S. Kazle, 29, was charged in Chippewa County Court with burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He posted a $1,000 cash bond on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a residence at 6:06 a.m. Aug. 10 for a report of a complete stranger in the home. When police arrived, they were told the man, later identified as Kazle, had locked himself in the bathroom.

Officers ordered Kazle to exit the bathroom, which he did, wearing just a T-shirt and underwear, which was inside out. His pants were located on the bathroom floor. The tub was running, so Kazle apparently intended to bathe. Kazle claimed “he lived there with his girlfriend.” No one residing in the home said they knew Kazle, and they don’t know how he entered the residence.

When officers interviewed Kazle, he provided an address in Rochester, and he claimed he was in that apartment. Officers informed him he was actually in Chippewa Falls, but Kazle insisted he was in his residence. Officers noted a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from Kazle.

As terms of his release, Kazle cannot possess or consume alcohol, and he cannot have any contact with the victims or their residence.