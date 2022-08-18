Read full article on original website
Dane Daniels
3d ago
Garbage collection is not free. It comes out of the property tax. This is just a tax increase and the fee will go up and up. The city will use the “savings” to fund more pet special interest projects. Vote No.
Politics Report: State’s Top Transpo Official Says Mileage Fee Is ‘Inevitable’
Elected officials in San Diego have feuded for years now over regional planners’ proposal to charge drivers for however much they drive to fund the county’s transportation system. The state, not local electeds, will ultimately decide whether county drivers somehow pay for how much they drive – and...
Construction Begins for 145-Unit ‘Urban Village’ Apartments in National City
Two nonprofit organizations broke ground this week for a 145-unit affordable apartment complex less than half a mile from City Hall in National City. The urban village-style Kimball Highland Apartments are being developed by Community HousingWorks in partnership with San Ysidro Health and the city. “The Kimball Highland groundbreaking reinforces...
Voiceof San Diego
New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners
When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Businesses Continue to Struggle to Hire Employees
Despite fears of a recession, the war to retain employees still rages on across the U.S. One industry that is especially struggling to stay staffed is the restaurant business. “My chef has had to work double time,” said Tony Loiacono, owner of Parkhouse Eatery in University Heights. “A lot of my front of the house staff has had to work in the kitchen too, which pulls them away from the front of the house, and then my front of the house has had to cover those shifts.”
NBC San Diego
Guaranteed Income Helps Ease Inflation Pressures for San Diego Families
San Diego's first guaranteed income program is a few months in, and it is already making a difference in many lives. One hundred and fifty families are receiving $500 a month with no strings attached. The families chosen for the guaranteed income program come from four specific neighborhoods: Encanto, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro and National City. All the families have a child under the age of 12 in the home.
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of 4 City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
Jailed Ponzi Schemer Gina Champion-Cain Being Sued for Divorce in San Diego
Steve Cain filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” in his San Diego Superior Court petition. Except for the length of the marriage — their 32nd anniversary was last week — and the fact no children are involved, the filing is unremarkable. But his wife’s name makes the case compelling.
Neighborhood battle brewing over apartment project in Clairemont
SAN DIEGO — A new 224-unit apartment complex is proposed for a site behind the Clairemont Village Shopping Center on Cowley Way. CBS 8 spoke with both the property owner and some neighbors who are upset about the size and scope of the project. “It’s unimaginable to think of...
Remote school options still available for some Californians
Some California districts are still giving parents the option to allow their kids to attend remotely.
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
sandiegocountynews.com
Carbon dioxide shortage forces temporary closure of four San Diego pools
San Diego, CA–As a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2), due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of San Diego announced it will be temporarily closing four of its municipal pools beginning on Aug. 22. CO2 is used...
People who experienced homelessness participate in America's Finest City Half-Marathon
SAN DIEGO — The annual America’s Finest City Half-Marathon and 5K kicked off early Sunday morning starting in Point Loma and ending in Balboa Park. Alondra Padilla participated in the race and is a San Diego mother of two children. She said she was in a domestic violence situation that left her with nowhere to turn.
ngtnews.com
Chula Vista Contracts with Blink for Public EV Charging Stations
Blink Charging Co. has signed with the City of Chula Vista in California to install 31 Blink IQ 200 Level 2 fast-charging stations in various locations within the city. The five-year agreement with automatic renewals reaffirms the city and Blink’s commitment to providing accessible, reliable and fast electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout the community. Blink will own and operate the EV chargers.
spectrumnews1.com
Southern California to receive millions in federal funds to combat drought
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States. Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of a two-day California trip that also...
NBC San Diego
Federal Jury Convicts San Diego Man for Role In Jan. 6 Riots
An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
Researchers highlight San Diego’s weakest cliffs
Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers are using advanced technology trying to understand which cliffs in California are falling the fastest.
kusi.com
Judge Gill postpones date of placement of SVP in Borrego Springs another two weeks
BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Judge Gill has postponed the placement of SVP Michael Martinez, 69, for another two weeks. Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
Governor Newsom announces $4.7B to address youth mental health
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced nearly $5 billion for youth mental health as kids head back to school and youth nationwide are reporting more symptoms of depression and anxiety.
San Diego Area COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 10 to 311 in Latest Report
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 10 to 311, according to state data released Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by three to 36 and the number of available hospital beds increased by five to 265. San Diego County...
