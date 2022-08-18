ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 2

Dane Daniels
3d ago

Garbage collection is not free. It comes out of the property tax. This is just a tax increase and the fee will go up and up. The city will use the “savings” to fund more pet special interest projects. Vote No.

Reply
6
Related
Voiceof San Diego

New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners

When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Businesses Continue to Struggle to Hire Employees

Despite fears of a recession, the war to retain employees still rages on across the U.S. One industry that is especially struggling to stay staffed is the restaurant business. “My chef has had to work double time,” said Tony Loiacono, owner of Parkhouse Eatery in University Heights. “A lot of my front of the house staff has had to work in the kitchen too, which pulls them away from the front of the house, and then my front of the house has had to cover those shifts.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
NBC San Diego

Guaranteed Income Helps Ease Inflation Pressures for San Diego Families

San Diego's first guaranteed income program is a few months in, and it is already making a difference in many lives. One hundred and fifty families are receiving $500 a month with no strings attached. The families chosen for the guaranteed income program come from four specific neighborhoods: Encanto, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro and National City. All the families have a child under the age of 12 in the home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Demaio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#San Diego City Council#Tax Bills#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Kusi#Democrat Council#The People S Ordinance#Democrats#Reform California
ngtnews.com

Chula Vista Contracts with Blink for Public EV Charging Stations

Blink Charging Co. has signed with the City of Chula Vista in California to install 31 Blink IQ 200 Level 2 fast-charging stations in various locations within the city. The five-year agreement with automatic renewals reaffirms the city and Blink’s commitment to providing accessible, reliable and fast electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout the community. Blink will own and operate the EV chargers.
CHULA VISTA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Southern California to receive millions in federal funds to combat drought

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States. Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of a two-day California trip that also...
IRVINE, CA
NBC San Diego

Federal Jury Convicts San Diego Man for Role In Jan. 6 Riots

An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
kusi.com

Judge Gill postpones date of placement of SVP in Borrego Springs another two weeks

BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Judge Gill has postponed the placement of SVP Michael Martinez, 69, for another two weeks. Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy